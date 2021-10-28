GREAT BARRINGTON — The Chicopee Pacers outlasted the Monument Mountain Spartans Thursday night in Western Massachusetts Class B tournament action.

The Spartans took the first and third sets of the semifinal match. In the decisive fifth frame, Monument ran out to an early 7-3 lead on the strength of four aces delivered by senior Ava Barenski. The early lead evaporated though, as Chicopee stood tall running back to an 11-10 lead. Barenski’s solid block tied the set at 11, before Chicopee tallied four straight points to ice the victory.

Spartans coach Kyle Henry lauded the effort of junior Tori Pevzner whose went above and beyond in place of injured setter and co-captain Brianna Ayala.

“She played (great),” Henry said. “We really showed what we were made of overall. Tori did a fantastic job. [Chicopee] played an excellent game.

“We need to pass well and serve well, every player can serve.”

Monument did pass well and for the most part the serving game was consistent. Pevzner alone had 33 assists and the group combined for a respectable 17 aces.

The Spartans jumped out to a 25-14 victory in the first set behind Pevzner’s three aces and eight assists, and senior Mia Wade and senior co-captain Cate Consolati’s three kills apiece. In the second set Chicopee tied things up with a 25-22 win despite four kills by Wade and a pair of kills and two digs by junior Ava Cohen.

Monument bounced back with an impressive effort in the third stanza rolling to a 25-13 drubbing on the strength of Pevzner’s seven assists, a pair of aces by both Consolati and Barenski and three more kills by Wade (team-high 13 kills for the match).

In set four the Spartans were leading 17-14 before fourth-seeded Chicopee rallied to outscore No. 1 Monument 11-2 down the stretch.

The Spartans jumped out to their fast start in the final set behind Barenski and a pair of clutch digs by sophomore Olivia May.

Ayala, nursing an injured ankle, is behind her team noting the group is not large in numbers (dressing eight players) but is a resilient bunch.

In warmups, with Henry firing serve after serve to prepare his team, Ayala outlined the expectations the team maintains as the state tournament approaches next week.

“We’re a very close team, we get along well,” the third-year varsity setter said. “We’re very focused and very serious in what we do.”

Going forward Ayala’s status is uncertain as the Spartans should be seeded in the tournament early next week. Monument was ranked 16th in Division IV in the latest MIAA power rankings release.