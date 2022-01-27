GREAT BARRINGTON — The Agawam girls were on the fast track to their second-straight win over Monument Mountain — until Maya Velasco and the Spartans pulled the rug right out from under them.
The Spartans trailed by seven with four minutes remaining before ending the game on a 12-4 run, stunning Agawam with a 46-45 victory.
"For us to do well, everyone has to contribute," said John Perrault, first-year coach of the Spartans. "That is what is so great about this team, they play together and never give up."
The score was tied with 13 seconds left and Velasco forced a jump ball with the possession arrow pointing toward Great Barrington. The Spartans struggled to move the ball against Agawam's wide defense and a turnover gave the visitors a chance for the last shot.
"Our coach wanted us to slow it down up top," Velasco said of the final possession. "Play half-court defense, try to get a steal and don't foul.
"That is what we were trying to do... and we did it."
Velasco and Abby Dohoney pinched Agawam's ball-handler as she crossed half court, forcing a pass to the left. Velasco read it like the day's history homework, batting it to the ground and charging toward the other end, earning two shots at the stripe with 5 seconds left on the clock. She sank the back-end of the pair, clinching the game.
"We're a good team and even if [there are rough patches], we can finish out and win games against good teams," Velasco said of her biggest takeaway from the win.
Stealing the win was a team effort and Evi Higgins was Velasco's partner in crime down the stretch — scoring all 10 of her points in the frame.
She canned a 3-point shot to make it a two-point game at 45-43 before tying the game with a clutch pair of free throws with 30 seconds on the clock.
Higgins matched Natalie Lewis with a team-high 10 points. Lewis added six rebounds and four assists to the stat sheet. It was Dohoney and Lewis who made Monument's first stand and it came late in the first half.
Agawam led 19-13 before Dohoney knocked down two jumpers and she had a third attempt, but dished to Lewis for a golden ball at the buzzer, the icing on a 8-4 run to make it a two-point game at intermission.
"That is one of the most talented teams we've played," Perrault said of Agawam. "The girls played hard and kept working hard."
The visitors gave Monument Mountain fits early by racing to the 3-point line and forcing the Spartans to look inside.
"They came out past the 3-point line and had three people up top so it was a bit tougher to get it past their arms," Velasco said. "I think we ended up figuring it out by going inside more."
Agawam's defense was the perfect counter for an offense that was without starter Elee Hull in the paint.
"Elee is sort of our engine," Perrault said. "Without her, we started a little slow but didn't give up. It was a good team win, everyone got into the game and played well."
Agawam forced turnovers and limited Monument's possessions, but six 3-point shots helped the Spartans remain in striking distance. Lewis, Higgins and Dohoney had two treys each.
The win counted as payback for a 53-38 loss by the Spartans at Agawam back on Jan. 18. Additionally, Monument Mountain is now 7-3 on the year and is riding a three-game winning streak.
"It's been a long time since the Monument girls have played this well," Perrault said, "I'm excited to be a part of their team, this success is all on them."
Thursday's win closes the book on January's schedule. Next up for the Spartans is a trip to Amherst on Feb. 1.