Monument Mountain dominates Fellowship Christian to get to MIAA Division 4 Round of 32 against Cohasset

GREAT BARRINGTON — Monument Mountain led 17-0 with 2:07 left in the first quarter. Nothing changed in a dominating 59-36 win for the No. 28 Spartans in the MIAA Division 4 State Tournament preliminary round against No. 37 Fellowship Christian.

Monument Mountain team celebration

The Monument Mountain team celebrates in the fourth quarter. 

