LEE — The Spartans made their point loud and clear on Monday night. Not only does the 3-point shot travel — it's lethal.
The Monument Mountain girls found 30 points via the longball and earned their 10th win of the year with a 67-42 decision at Lee.
"This game was about passes and taking the right opportunities," Monument's Evi Higgins said after setting a new career-high with 26 points. "I couldn't have gotten open without a lot of practice and we run outstanding plays.
"We did it together and had a great game."
Higgins led the charge with four 3-point shots, a mark she hit four times this season, to go with seven boards on the night. Early on, however, Natalie Lewis and Elee Hull were responsible for setting the stage.
The game's first bucket came after two scoreless minutes, Lewis found Maya Velasco on the perimeter for a trey and the Spartans were off to the races. Lewis danced into the paint and finished at the rim for two before Hull put a rebound back for another two points.
Lee girls (12-3) are hosting Monument Mountain (9-6). Lee is one a seven-game winning streak, Spartans are 2-4 on the road. pic.twitter.com/GToFjsjGdZ— Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) February 15, 2022
With two baskets inside, the inside-out game became effective as Hull delivered a perfect pass to Abby Dohoney, who knocked down her first of three 3-point shots on the night.
"It's always nice to have a good shooting day," Dohoney said after scoring nine points. "We've been working really hard on our defense and I think that really shows what good Monument Mountain basketball is — lockdown defense that can lead to offense."
The Spartans were the model of consistency on defense, allowing 10 points in three of the game's four quarters. Dohoney's second 3-point shot of the quarter gave Monument a 16-6 lead.
The Spartans had an opportunity at the final shot of the quarter, but Lee's Carina Brown had other ideas, swiping the ball away and passing it up to Mia Puleri.
The layup helped the Wildcats within a touchdown, trailing 16-10 after eight minutes. The Spartans were the bigger team, but Brown and Brianna Kelly had command in the paint.
Brown had four offensive rebounds and turned each into a bucket, closing with 15 points and eight boards. Kelly snatched a game-high 11 boards and scored five points.
"I didn't think we played badly tonight, that's not the issue," Lee senior Emma Puleri said. "Monument played a really good game and hats off to them, they shot the ball very well."
The Spartans, like in the first quarter, had a slow start while returning to the court for the second period, going nearly 150 seconds before Lewis hit a free throw, scoring the frame's first point.
"Away games are always hard and sometimes it takes us a little while to get started," Dohoney said. "But we always try to turn it around and make sure we give it our all, especially against another Berkshire County team."
Mia Puleri began the second quarter with her first of five assists, dishing to Emma Puleri for a quick two points in the paint. With four minutes left in the frame, trailing by seven, the Wildcats executed the ideal inbounds play under the rim.
Mia Puleri dished to Brown, who had enough room to get the ball up and finished the play with a third point on the line, cutting Monument's lead to 21-17.
In order to turn the corner, Monument looked to Higgins in the corner, knocking down her second 3-point shot of the game. The forward leveraged her shooting, along with a devastating head fake, in order to score four-straight points in the paint and spot the Spartans a 33-20 lead at the half.
Coach John Perrault's team was determined to spread the love, assisting on 21 of the team's 27 field goals. Lewis had a game-high eight assists to go with 14 points and four rebounds. Velasco added four assists and three rebounds, Lenah Helmke contributed seven points, four rebounds and three assists.
"We love winning home games but taking some on the road is always nice, especially when we're playing against a team like Lee where we're friendly with a lot of the players," Dohoney said.
Results aside, it was a bittersweet night for Lee and its five seniors.
"All of us seniors have been playing together since the fourth grade and my dad, [Rick Puleri], has been coaching us since fourth grade," Emma Puleri said while reflecting on the pregame Senior Night ceremony. "Everything kind of went full circle. I had never played on the same team as Mia before this year.
"Even though she was always the little sister, she would come play with us so we'd have 10 players for scrimmages, she's always been part of this team — even when she isn't on the court."
Monday marked Monument's third win in four attempts, improving to 10-6 in the process. The Spartans will play at Belchertown on Wednesday and host Pittsfield on Thursday before setting sights on the postseason.
The loss snapped a seven-game surge by the Wildcats (12-4), who have a big game looming against McCann Tech. Lee is 5-0 in the Franklin West and will travel to play the Hornets (7-9, 3-2) on Wednesday before closing the regular season at Lenox on Thursday.
"We'll keep building," Emma Puleri said. "I think we'll come out with energy [against McCann tech] and come tournament time, we'll be ready."