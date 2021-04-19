CHESHIRE — Abby Kinne scored twice and thanks to a dominant outing in all three zones, that was more than enough for Monument Mountain to card a big road win on Monday afternoon. The Spartans shut out traditional Berkshire North rival Hoosac Valley on the Hurricanes home field, winning 2-0 on a pair of first-half strikes from Kinne. Monument held possession throughout and imposed their game plan to rave reviews. “We’ve been working on passing back to the defense to really reset the offense and hold the field,” said senior forward Ariana Rave. “We worked really well with that today, and the communication was really huge.”
The writing was on the wall early, Monument’s Ava Gamberoni and Meghan Kinne sent blasts just wide of the Hoosac net in the opening minutes. The Spartans earned a corner kick off one attack, and Abby Kinne’s try off the set piece was snared by a diving Emma Meczywor. A second corner kick followed, and Abby Kinne broke through in the 12th minute. The sophomore made a strong push up the gut of the Hurricanes back line and carried by two defenders, forcing Meczywor out of the net. The eighth-grade keeper made 13 saves in the game, including a few attacking collisions on the outskirts of her box, but this time Kinne hung on and managed to maneuver a shot into the back of the net.
“Abby is an adventurous attacker. Her reaction to failure, she just shrugs it off and keeps going. Any ball within 20 yards of her, she envisions is hers,” said Monument coach Pete Lopez. “She creates too, while she’s taking it we tell other players to move into space and that creates.” Hoosac Valley’s opportunities to get on the board were few and far between. Sydni Jamros’ try for the equalizer a few minutes later was met head-on by visiting goalie Emily Mead, making one of her only two saves on the day. Mead was well-protected by a dominant performance by both Olivia Ruggiero and Marcela Tenuto. The junior duo was first to seemingly every ball that entered the Monument zone, and they were able to quickly transition either themselves or to teammates up in the midfield. “We were very sluggish today and a bit unfocused,” Hoosac coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. “Monument moved the ball well and created some nice opportunities. The girls never gave up and kept working hard.” The 2-0 lead came with 9 minutes, 10 seconds left in the half. Lily Fredsall led the counter after a Jamros attempt went wide. She stretched up the left side and relayed ahead to Abby Kinne, who put a veteran move on her defender and pocketed the insurance tally. “We’ve been talking as a team about playing more through balls, as opposed to over the top,” said senior midfielder Madeline Mason. “We got the opportunity today to work on that. Hoosac definitely picked up on that and held the line pretty well, but it worked out.” Monument continued peppering Meczywor with shots all afternoon. At the other end, every bit of penetration was met by Tenuto, Ruggiero and the Spartans defense. “They’re very strong. They’re very fast and they have a lot of skill,” said Lopez. “They see so much of the field, we encourage them to bring the ball up and other players will fill in behind them. They give us a lot of security in the back.” Monument improved to 4-3, with two recent losses by one goal each. It’s a long way since an 8-1 thumping the Spartans suffered on their home field to visiting Mount Greylock on March 30.
“After that we kind of reset our mentality. We weren’t expecting that,” said Meghan Kinne, a senior forward. “Just practicing harder, wanting to work harder. It shifted in all of us. We realized we had to give more.” As for what’s next, the three seniors responded in unison. “I’m excited,” before Meghan Kinne continued. “Obviously it won’t be traditional Western Mass, but just the fact that we get to be out here is awesome,” she said. “Obviously we want to win, and we need to keep working hard for that to happen. “I’m hoping we see some of those teams that gave us a hard run when we played them. If we could show them the kind of team we are now.” ———
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN 2 0 — 2 HOOSAC VALLEY 0 0 — 0 First Half MM — Abby Kinne (unassisted), 11:10; MM — A. Kinne (Lily Fredsall), 30:50. Saves — MM: Emily Mead 2; HV: Emma Meczywor 13.
