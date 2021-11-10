The Monument Mountain girls saw their 2021 state tournament journey come to a close on Wednesday. The Spartans finished their run with a record of 1-1.
Monument fell to Cohasset High 4-1 in the Round of 16 after defeating Arlington Catholic in the Round of 32. Cohasset is the top-ranked team in D-IV and Monument entered the tournament ranked No. 16 in the MIAA Power Rankings.
Cohasset will host No. 8 Hampshire Regional on Saturday in the Round of 8.
No further information was available at press deadline.