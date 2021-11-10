emily mead makes a save

Monument Mountain goalkeeper Emily Mead leaps to make a stop against Mount Greylock during the regular season. The Spartans fell to Cohasset in the Round of 16 on Wednesday night. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

The Monument Mountain girls saw their 2021 state tournament journey come to a close on Wednesday. The Spartans finished their run with a record of 1-1.

Monument fell to Cohasset High 4-1 in the Round of 16 after defeating Arlington Catholic in the Round of 32. Cohasset is the top-ranked team in D-IV and Monument entered the tournament ranked No. 16 in the MIAA Power Rankings.

Cohasset will host No. 8 Hampshire Regional on Saturday in the Round of 8.

No further information was available at press deadline.