GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans are marching on, and doing so with a bit of swagger after a 5-0 sweep of Palmer in the opening round of the Western Massachusetts Division III tournament.
No. 8 Monument took it to No. 9 Palmer, winning four of five matches in straight sets. The Spartans advance to the quarterfinals, where they will travel to play at No. 1 Pope Francis.
Makayla Wax kept her unbeaten streak alive in dominant fashion, not surrendering a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win over William White.
Isa DeFelice pitched an identical 6-0, 6-0 shutout at third singles against Sasha Bernard.
Palmer's first doubles team of Kevin Huynh and Aubrey Boucher fared little better, taking one game, but Monument's Samantha Goudey and Marti Cunningham were too strong winning 6-1, 6-0.
Carly Sturgis and Dahn Yook won at second doubles 6-4, 6-1. At second singles, Eve McDougall took the opener 6-4, before visiting Hannah Haley got one going back 6-1. McDougall took out Haley by winning a 12-10 finisher to clinch the 5-0 sweep for her team.
The Spartans improve to 4-4 on the spring, and now try to play giant killers on the road at 11-0 Pope Francis. The winner of that match on Monday will play Tuesday in the semifinals against Lee.