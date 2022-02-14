SPRINGFIELD — When Taconic's Mia Bencivenga was in the pool on Saturday at Springfield College, competing in the 200 Freestyle, she kept expecting to see her coach every time she took a breath. But Taconic head coach Marisa Plant was stuck in the stands, shouting encouragement from what some would consider the nose-bleeds.
When Bencivenga touched the wall, raised her goggles and hoisted herself to see around the diving platform to read the timing board, she was stunned. And that's when she went peering into the stadium seating to find Plant, who was there with both arms raised high.
"I was not expecting that time at all. I thought I could beat my [qualifying] time maybe by a second, but not by like four seconds. I ended up under a minute for my first 100, which I've never even done in the 100. That was a bit of a freak-out moment," said Bencivenga, whose second-place finish in the 200 Free was the top spot by a Berkshire County swimmer at the Central/Western Massachusetts championships. "And then, finding out that I got second was even more of a freak-out moment."
It was a different kind of scene at Art Linklater Natatorium on Sunday.
The MIAA sectional championships were held without spectators, and with only competing athletes and timers on the pool deck. Those not currently swimming or in the next race were in the stands with coaches, leaving the water feeling a little quieter than normal.
"It was so different. Every time I took a breath, I expected to see my coach there, but he wasn't," said Pittsfield's Kiera Devine. "But I'm just so excited that we got to have this. It's been two years, so we've been waiting. Knowing that its my friends doing my cards, and my good friend from another team swimming in a lane across the pool. It's really different, but it's a step in the right direction, something we wished for last year."
Berkshire County sent student athletes from the Pittsfield and Taconic girls programs, and the Monument Mountain girls and boys teams to Springfield College, and the hardware coming back home is plentiful.
During the morning boys meet, Monument senior Sam Cybulski put down laps of 28.74 seconds and 29.88 seconds to finish sixth in backstroke with a time of 58.62. He was one of only seven athletes to finish under a minute. Monument's 200 Medley Relay team placed eighth overall.
The Monument boys were 14th overall in the team standings, amassing 63 points. More on that below.
The girls swam in the evening portion, starting around 4 p.m. It wasn't long until Bencivenga and Devine were getting called for medals.
Bencivenga's time of 2:05.20 was second over to Easthampton's Natalia Robak. Devine was right there as well, touching in 2:07.04 for fifth place.
"I got my best time for the season, and it was just really great to be back in the pool and going up against my good friend [Bencivenga] who swims for Taconic," said Devine. "We got to be on the podium together. We're doing all these things that we've been talking about since we were younger."
When Monument Mountain junior Zoe Holmes exited the pool after competing in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Butterfly, she was happy with her times, but felt a little lonely on the deck. She was already looking forward to what was still to come.
An hour or so later, Holmes was joined by her sister Annabelle and senior teammates Carolina Chassi and Maddie Fife for the 200 Freestyle Relay, and the four wore huge smiles on their way out of Art Linklater Natatorium.
"I had some mixed feelings, obviously happy with season-best times," said Zoe Holmes, who placed fourth in the IM with a time of 2:18.05, "but this was the part of the meet I was really looking forward to, getting to race with all these guys. We hype each other up.
"We were looking to really throw down, but I think everyone was thrilled and surprised with the times we got."
The quartet, which went with Chassi in the leadoff spot, followed by Annabelle, Zoe and the Fife on the anchor leg, shed six seconds from its 10th-place seed time and crashed the No. 3 spot on the podium in 1:47.29.
"We just feed off of each other's energy so well," said Fife. "When I saw they were dropping their times, I just though 'oh my God, I've got to go for it."
Chassi and Annabelle Holmes started things off with a pair of sub-28-second laps. The Zoe ripped off a 25.70, which Fife followed up with a 26.74.
"This year had so many new people, and I wasn't sure how the season was going to play out. But at the end of the season, I'm so surprised by how close these people have come to me," said Chassi, who also competed in Butterfly finishing in 1:07.12. "I feel like they're lifetime friends now."
Zoe Holmes was also seventh in Butterfly in 1:01.42.
Monument Mountain got an early par of podium spots from Zoe Holmes, who was fourth in the 200 Individual Medley with a time of 2:18.05. She was also seventh in Butterfly with a time of 1:01.42. That helped the Spartans place ninth overall as a team with 85 points. Pittsfield was 10th with 81 and Taconic 13th with 58.
It was Taconic with the high-level individual performances though, and a pair of Mia's laying it down.
Bencivenga wasn't finished after her runner-up in the 200 Free. She doubled-down in the 500, dropping a 5:33.04, six seconds faster than her qualifying time, and picking up a third-place finish. Her first lap was 29.53, and her final 34.47.
"It was weird, usually I'm able to see my coach and they're telling you to go," said Bencivenga. But, by the 500, she had adapted. "It wasn't that different. I think I did a little bit better with it being quiet. The tech suits help a lot, but mentally I went in with a good mindset and felt really good swimming it."
Taconic's Mia Zuccalo places third overall in the 100 Breaststroke at Sunday's sectional championship. pic.twitter.com/fif2VgNou7— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) February 14, 2022
Mia Zuccalo left Springfield with a third-place medal around her neck as well. The Taconic sophomore was competing in her first sectional championship, after getting some advice from her big brother..
"It's really weird. My older brother had qualified in the past and told me about how loud it was with the cheering. I thought it was going to be so loud," said Zuccalo, who instead had to keep herself zoned in in a relatively quiet pool. "It was kind of you had to do it by yourself. It was a learning experience, but I was able to go with it.
"Pretty stressful, to be honest. But it's been a really great experience."
Zuccalo was seeded third in the 100 Breaststroke, and lived up to the hype, dropping a second from her seed time and finishing third overall in 1:11.90. She also placed 10th in the 50 freestyle in 26.54.
Pittsfield racked up more points in the 500 freestyle, with Devine and senior Emily Bradford placing sixth and seventh, respectively. Devine touched in 5:40.66, while Bradford ducked eight seconds and three spots to join the podium in 5:45.79. Jackie Roccabruna keyed herself up for the 100 freestyle with a 13th-place finish in the 50 in 26.70. In the 100, she touched in 57.91.
"It's been a really good day," said Devine. "The atmosphere, everyone here is a phenomenal swimmer. It's a really competitive atmosphere and we all stepped up to the plate."
Boys Meet
Only Monument Mountain had swimmers qualify and compete on Sunday at Springfield College, but the Spartans made sure Berkshire County didn't come home empty-handed.
It started first thing Sunday morning, when Monument's 200 Medley Relay team placed eighth overall. Sam Cybulski, Zach Annand, Quinn Dillon and Quinn Redpath shaved nearly four seconds off their seed time, finishing in 1:50.77. Cybulski set the stage with a 27.20 backstroke. Annand went 31.30 in the breaststroke, and Dillon put down a 27.60 butterfly. Redpath scorched a 24.67 to anchor freestyle.
Cybulski also scored points in the 100 freestyle, placing 11th in 51.64.
Redpath, Annand and Cybulski joined Isaac Schultze in the 200 Free Relay to finish 12th in 1:39.76. Annand made it three relay performances in the 400 Free Relay, joining Dillon, Schultze and Jacob Gray to finish 12th in 3:49.55.
Dillon was 16th in the 200 IM in 2:17.01. He was also 16th in butterfly with a time of 1:01.87.
The Spartans were without injured qualifier Colin Thorp, who was seeded 13th in the 200 IM and 13th in the 500 Free.