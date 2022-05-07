GREAT BARRINGTON — For six innings on Saturday, Monument Mountain softball looked very much like the team coach Jamie Downer has been molding this spring. A team riding a seven-game win streak into the weekend.
That pesky remaining frame, though, resulted in a 13-6 defeat at the hands of visiting Westfield Tech.
The Tigers got on a roll in the top of the second inning, sending 14 girls to the plate and racking up nine runs on nine hits and three errors. The Spartans made two more errors in the third when Westfield Tech added four more runs on one hit. That made it 13-2 and it was a steeply uphill battle from there.
Photos: Monument Mountain softball hosts Westfield Tech
On Saturday in Great Barrington, the Spartans fell to Westfield Tech 13-6.
To view a full gallery or purchase photos from this game, click here.
Monument (8-3) did its best to give the Tigers a scare. Starting pitcher Meg Dupont twirled a 1-2-3 first inning, and her defense hung zeroes in each of the final four. That included a diving snare by right fielder Dakota Massey to end the fourth, stranding runners on second and third.
Offensively, the Spartans were too hot and cold. After getting knocked around for the nine spot in the top of the second, Monument got a two-run double from Shelby Birnhak with one out in the home half. But, the rally was stopped before it could get cooking when Jade Abderhalden flew out to left field and Birnhak was doubled off second. And that was the lone inning in which the hosts didn't leave a runner on base. They left 10 on in total, including the bases loaded in the seventh.
In the bottom of the third, Grace Fosser and Bella Viola got on base to lead thigs off. But Alex Tenney hit a screamer right at the the Tigers' shortstop, and there was nothing Viola could do as she was doubled off at second.
Runners were stranded on second and third in the fourth, two more couldn't get home in the fifth.
In the sixth, Monument did get the engine turned over for a stretch. Takaiya Brown led off with an infield single. Sam Ullrich was walked to bring Birnhak back to the plate. The tall first baseman responded again with a two-run triple to the gap in right-center field.
One batter later, Fosser swatted her own RBI triple that reached the edge of the field in the air. Viola followed by roping a liner down the right-field line for an RBI double, with still just one out. Westfield Tech starter Alyssa Slack buckled down there and struck out the Nos. 3 and 4 batters to end the threat and preserve the 13-6 lead.
Dupont stuck out nine over seven innings, including two in the seventh, stranding a runner on third and sending her team to its final ups. She walked four and hit two batters.
Slack struck out nine as well, but issued seven free passes.
Offensively, Viola reached base in all four of her trips, including two hits. Brown was 2 for 3 with a run scored. Birnhak had her two extra-base hits, drove in four runs and was on base three times.