Sports regulated by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association are slowly making their return to Berkshire County in the Winter and Fall II seasons, but most of the MIAA regulated swim teams have been stuck on dry land due to the fact that local high schools do not own the pools they compete in.
That means in Great Barrington, the swimming dynasty known as Monument Mountain, did not race this season.
However, that hasn’t stopped the Spartan student-athletes. Instead, they’re following the mindset of Dory, the royal blue tang in Disney’s “Finding Nemo.”
Just keep swimming.
“I’ve been trying to take advantage of any opportunity to focus on training,” senior Asa Stone said. “If we can’t compete like we used to, it is a good opportunity to train harder and not worry about expectations.”
Being a co-op, the Spartans haven’t gathered due to COVID-19 protocols, but many swimmers are remaining active with the same mindset as Stone.
“I was fortunate enough to join club swimming for the YMCA,” Carolina Chassi wrote in an email. “Originally, I joined so that I would be ready for high school swimming and we could take back our title of being undefeated, but it wasn’t possible this year.
“It was so nice to be able to glide through the water once again [with my club team], this time not swimming to compete, but just to relax. It gave me a different perception of swimming, and for that I am grateful.”
There was a glimmer of hope that Monument could piece together a season, but a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Fall crushed any chance of the Spartans swimming at Bard College’s Kilpatrick Athletic Center.
“We completely understood,” coach Jill Svirida said. “Athletes have been doing their own thing and the kids that are swimming is because it is their passion.”
Club teams throughout the county offered the Spartan swimmers an outlet to get their feet wet. Stone swims for Purple Valley Aquatics, Sam Cybulski is with the Pittsfield Polar Bears and Jacob Gray has been with the Snapper Swim Club.
“I’ve been trying to make the most of the situation,” Maddy Fife wrote in an email. “I was so sad when I heard that we wouldn’t have high school swim, but I wouldn’t let myself get too out of shape. I’ve been swimming with my club team, working out and running to stay in shape.”
The void in swimming has given swimmers opportunities to focus on different sports. For Cybulski, he’s hitting the slopes at Jiminy Peak.
“I’ve been able to snowboard more than I have in the 13 years I’ve been snowboarding,” Cybulski wrote in an email. “Hopefully we’ll have a season next year because I am really looking forward to being with my team and competing again.”
Much like her athletes, Svirida is embracing her first open winter since she began coaching in 2008.
“I’ve been doing things with my family,” Svirida said. “I’ve gotten to do winter stuff with my kids who are five and seven.”
Athletes invest plenty of time inside the pool and the unusual year has given the swimmers to focus on things outside of sports. For instance, Cybulski picked up a weekend job and Gray has been studying for his driver’s license test, but they are still itching for the day the Spartans can re-unite as one.
“I can’t wait until next year,” Gray wrote. “I’ve missed not having high school swimming this year.”
“I can’t wait for our next season with Monument and coach Svirida,” Fife added. “She reminded me of why I fell in love with swimming and I am so excited to be back with my team.”
Unfortunately, for the seniors, last season was the last time they would suit up for the Spartans. However, for athletes like Stone, a strong impression was left in those final meets. Stone captured two sectional championships in the Western/Central Massachusetts swim meet before competing in the state-wide meet.
“We were grateful to go to states right [before things shut down] last year,” Svirida said. “The No. 1 thing I said to the returning swimmers is that we’ll be on fire next season.”
Stone had to juggle her college decision in the midst of the pandemic, but knew Middlebury was the school for her and was accepted early decision. She will be swimming there in the fall.
“I started my process with the help from Williams College swim coach Steve Custer,” Stone said. “He was helpful with options for swimming.”
Stone was able to visit Middlebury before everything shut down and is excited for the opportunity to balance swimming and school work.
“It was the only campus I stepped on, but knew I would love to go there,” Stone said.
The future is unpredictable due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Svirida and her swimmers are prepared to make the most out of the 2021-22 season, whatever that may be.
“This will push us as a team and individuals who would’ve hit their goals this year,” Svirida said.
“If it’s not the way it used to be, we have kids that can adapt and are driven to tackle any configuration of swim meets moving forward. Even if we can just practice an hour a day, or three days a week, whatever the season is, a coach can craft and prepare.”