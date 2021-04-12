GREAT BARRINGTON — Nothing is more dangerous than momentum and the Monument Mountain volleyball team learned that first-hand.
After the Spartans claimed the first two sets, Taconic caught fire, winning the next two. The hosts, though, weathered the storm in the fifth set, protecting home court with a 25-23, 25-19, 15-25,19-25, 15-12 triumph on Monday night.
Taconic rode lighting into the fifth set and senior captain Lisi Conroy smacked back-to-back kills to knot the finale at 10. However, Monument captain Marley Zorn had just the trick to re-gain the momentum, firing a shot down the left sideline for one of her team-high six kills, forcing a timeout by the visitors.
“That was a huge pickup where we decided to just go,” Monument co-captain Amber Troiano said. “There is a point where we slip up and we just can’t pick it back up. Then we make one play and just go crazy.”
The Spartans (3-2) scored two of the game’s next three points to end the Taconic rally. These two teams met less than a week ago, but it was clear that visiting Taconic (0-6) wasn’t the same team that fell by a sweep on April 7.
In fact, the Green and Gold led by as many as 10 in the first set, but the Spartans were bailed out by Izabella Castro, who added some extra zest to her serves. She finished the night with 11 aces, including five-straight in the first set to weather the early storm.
“She is amazing, Troiano said of Castro. “She has improved so much and works nonstop to improve herself.”
Monument never trailed in the second set, but it all came together for Taconic in the third. Senior captain Kacie Chadwell knocked back-to-back aces to give the visitors a 12-6 lead and force a Spartan timeout. Chadwell was part of a trio that caught lightning in a bottle, finishing with 12 kills. Fellow senior captains Conroy and Juliana Huxtable combined for 20 kills and seven aces as Taconic mounted a comeback. Jenna Gustafson tallied another nine kills for the visitors.
The Spartans led by seven early in the fourth set, but again, Taconic had answers to create a run. Kacie Yerrick, with a team-high 13 assists and Brenna McNeice (six assists) accommodated the team’s offensive threats.
“We just had to pick it back up,” Troiano said of Taconic’s run. “Everyone was a little frustrated and we were not thinking for ourselves.”
The fifth set was a bit different and the Spartans did enough to lock up the win on their home court. Brianna Ayala was another Monument threat serving the ball, but was also pivotal to the Spartan offense, finishing with 14 assists and nine aces.
Zorn had six kills and four digs, Troiano added five kills and five digs. Abby Wade registered 15 digs and four kills.
As one of the team’s leaders, Troiano’s philosophy is established on the idea that winning is a mindset.
“I always work to make others happy and that is my main focus,” Troiano said. “If everyone is in a role they’re happy with it is easier to stay laser-focused.”