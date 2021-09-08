GREAT BARRINGTON — Cate Consolati dug out a Taconic serve, sending the ball up to her fellow co-captain Brianna Ayala, who set a nice opportunity to the middle of the net for Ava Barenski. Barenski rose, facing Taconic’s Nyasia Daniels, and swatted the ball off the visiting blocker’s fingers for the clinching point.
Monument Mountain earned a 3-0 sweep of Taconic on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams. The Spartans won 25-10, 25-11, 25-10 in what was a rematch of the Fall II Berkshire South championship match from a few months earlier.
Monument took that one in four sets, but the Spartans were all business to start their fall 2021 campaign. For the most part, according to coach Kyle Henry, things were as they should be. Consolati did a lot of digging, Ayala tallied 17 assists and Barenski’s fifth kill was the match-point.
“There’s not much I didn’t like today,” said Henry. “A bunch of new faces, two starters out of the lineup, but what they did tonight with the movement, the energy on the floor, the way they approached the game, was phenomenal.
“First game of the season, you never know what to expect, and I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
The sure-handed Spartans never really let Taconic get into any sort of rhythm. Monument built an 11-1 lead on the strength of Ella Saupe’s service, and the visitors didn’t string back-to-back points together until Jenna Gustafson found open space on a twisting bump and then Daniels picked up a point on a block to make it 19-6. It was actually a four-point swing for THS, but the set was already firmly in the Spartans’ grasp. Saupe put down a kill off an Ayala feed to make it 22-8, and the hosts took command 1-0.
That late flurry by Taconic did carry over to Set 2, though, and coach Lance Fyfe’s squad started feeling it a bit. Ruby dropped in an ace, Daniels had another block and suddenly the visitors had Monument on its heels down 6-3.
“I definitely liked how aggressively they played. But, we also played very nervous,” said Fyfe. “A lot of little mistakes, gave a lot of easy points away touching the net, hitting some balls out. The effort was there, they didn’t get down on themselves, which I really liked.”
A miscommunication on the Green and Gold side gave service back to the Spartans, and Barenski changed the tide of the set. An ace drew her side within one, and her second clean serve made it 8-6 Monument. Ava Cohen got in on the action with a kill, and Monument reeled off an 11-0 run. Daniels looked to have stopped the bleeding at 10-6, but she was whistled for touching the net on a big boom and the two-point swing kept things going the Spartans’ way.
Fyfe called timeout down 19-8, and the visitors did get to 11 points, their high mark of the night, but Ayala connected with Saupe twice and Consolati dropped in an ace to seal the 2-0 lead.
Taconic kept the fire alive in the third set, getting a pair of points from Daniels in the early going, but another Monument run put things pretty much out of reach. It was 5-4 Monument when a Taconic hit landed out of bounds. Barenski got the serve back and collected two more aces to make it 10-4. Alana Guidette had a kill at the net, and Taconic used another timeout down 18-8.
“These kids have potential, but we’ve got to get things under control,” said Fyfe. “I know we’re going to get better as the season goes along, and hopefully the next time we see Monument, we’ll give them a better match.”
Ayala took over service up 20-9, and delivered two more aces before setting up the clinching kill. Ayala has been a varsity setter for a few years, but primarily worked out of a 6-2 formation.
“Today we actually ran a 5-1, we have some other setters we’re trying to develop, so we let her run with it, and she was amazing,” said Henry. “From the day she walked into the gym as a freshman, having never played before, she’s the hardest-working player that any coach could ever have.”
“Nobody works harder than her, and it showed today. She ran her team.”
Ayala added five aces to her 17 assists. Barenski went for five kills and six aces. Saupe was a perfect 19 of 19 at the service line, while Consolati was 13 of 13 with a pair of kills.
For Taconic, Brenna McNeice had 11 assists, seven digs and two aces. Ciana Bennett had nine digs and Daniels went for seven kills, two blocks and a dig.