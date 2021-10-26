GREAT BARRINGTON — Staring at a tied opening set more than halfway through, Monument Mountain caught a groove behind Ella Saupe’s service and rode it all the way to a quarterfinal sweep.
The top-seeded Spartans took care of No. 8 Commerce in straight sets 25-15, 25-10, 25-8 in their Western Massachusetts Class B tournament opener Tuesday night.
“We’re riding high. This is really cool, especially for the seniors who haven’t had anything like this before. I’m just happy we’re all here together to experience it,” said senior captain Cate Consolati. “I think our energy will really carry over from this win. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I think after this we can get the ball rolling.”
The Spartans will host No. 4 Chicopee in the semifinals on Thursday night. The Pacers swept No. 5 Wahconah on Tuesday.
Monument is in a Western Mass. tournament for the first time since 2010, when many of coach Kyle Henry’s players weren’t even net-high. Couple that with entering this new-look bracket as the No. 1 seed, there were some nerves in need of shaking for the Spartans.
Commerce took advantage of some early mishaps by the hosts, and after a service error and a hit out of bounds by the Spartans, the score as knotted at 15-15.
“I think just jitters. It’s the first time we’ve been in Western Mass. in a very, very, very long time,” said Consolati. “But once the fans started getting hype and we found our rhythm, the pieces started falling into place for sure.”
A net violation on the Red Raiders gave service back to Monument, and into the hands of Ella Saupe. The Spartans had given away four points on service errors up to that point, and Saupe was determined to put an end to that. In the process, she brought about the end of the set. Saupe served 10 consecutive points, including three-straight aces that closed Commerce out 25-15. Senior captain Brianna Ayala assisted both Ava Cohen and Consolati for kills during the run.
“We don’t really know what to expect, so we’re just trying to play how we usually play. Nothing changes but the people we’re playing against. We have to bring our ‘A’ game no matter what,” said Ayala. “We just tried to keep getting it over. Just swing at it, because everyone on this team swings really well. People get into their heads when it’s a tight score like that, but we just have to keep playing like we can, and we’ll be fine.”
The Spartans never really relented from there. They led 5-1 to start the second set on two aces from Ayala and another from Saupe. Middle hitter Mia Wade took over from there and dominated at the net for a stretch. She had back-to-back kills from Ayala to make it 12-3, and then served up three aces herself late as part of a service run that ballooned the score from 16-8 to 24-8.
“She always finds a way to find an open spot,” said Henry. “Tonight even more so than others. She sees the court probably better than anyone on the team, and she’s a presence. If she gets it near or around her, she can do some damage.’
Another service run all-but eliminated Commerce in the third set. This time Ella Watson had the hot hand. With Monument trailing 4-3, Consolati registered a kill to return service to the home line. Watson proceeded to guide the Spartans to a 16-4 advantage, mixing in three aces with another Ayala-to-Consolati kill.
The lone blemish on the night happened with the Spartans up 23-8. Ayala, the team’s star setter, turned her ankle and had to be helped off the court.
Tori Pevzner subbed in and set up Consolati for consecutive hits during a lengthy volley, the second of which Commerce couldn’t return and went down as match point.
“First tournament for a while, but we kind of caught fire with our serve. We actually passed really well tonight, and when you pass well, good things happen with the attack,” said Henry. “Once we find our groove, it’s all around. If everybody gets their serve going, we’re a tough team to stop.”