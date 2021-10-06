WILLIAMSTOWN — The Spartans were outscored 111-87 on Wednesday night, but that doesn’t necessarily paint the entire scene inside the Mount Greylock gym.
Monument Mountain volleyball made the plays when it mattered the most and escaped Williamstown with a 3-2 win over the Mounties.
“Before the game we talked about the rest of our season and where we think we wanted to go,” Monument coach Kyle Henry said. “If we wanted to compete we needed to compete against a powerhouse like Greylock.”
The Mounties flexed their muscles with a 25-7 win in the first set. However, the Spartans absorbed the blow and fired back to win three of the next four sets by the score of 25-23, 27-25, 13-25 and 15-13.
(tncms-inline)1445904903554142210[0](/tncms-inline)
“We scrimmaged them at the beginning of the season and we didn’t play to our full potential,” said Monument’s Ava Barenski. “Tonight we wanted to come out and show that Monument volleyball is for real.”
Charlotte Coody refused to let the Spartans find their rhythm in the first set. She had four aces early to give Greylock a quick 6-1 lead before two more aces late secured the first set.
Coody finished with a game-high 13 aces and added eight more kills. Celena Savage was Greylock’s finisher with 18 kills to go with four aces. The Mounties needed all the help they could get from their underclassman, as senior Takiera Darrow was hobbled with an injury.
“Those are some big shoes to fill,” Greylock coach Greg Geyer said of replacing Darrow’s impact. “Charlotte and Celena, a freshman and a sophomore, they’ve started all year as strong players who do a great job for us.”
It was never easy for the Spartans, but sticking to the game plan was half the battle.
“We just had to have fun and be the team we are,” Monument’s Cate Consolati said. “When we get stressed, that is when we fall down. In games against good teams you have to stick together and have fun.”
Consolati finished with nine kills and three digs, but also had a major block in the second set to push Monument’s lead to 19-16. Ava Cohen added another block and the Spartans maintained a three-point lead at 21-18.
That lead dwindled down to one on an ace from Savage and Monument called a timeout with the score now 23-22. The Spartans won each of their sets by two points and it started by taking two of three points to capture the night’s second set.
“It wasn’t our best passing night and it wasn’t our best shooting night,” Henry said, “but we did enough to come together and take the victory.”
Savage and Coody had the Mounties up 5-2 in the third set. Monument’s Ella Saupe, who finished with three kills and three aces, cut the deficit to 9-6. Saupe made herself comfortable in the top-left corner of the court — firing another kill to bring the Spartans back within four at 11-7.
Mia Wade, four aces and four kills on the night, fired two aces to give the Spartans a 12-11 lead. Consolati converted passes from Brianna Ayala and Cohen into points to push Monument’s lead up to 18-13.
“We just had to keep sticking together,” Ayala said. “[Playing a team like Greylock] brings something out of us. We knew we’re good, we just had to keep sticking together.”
Greylock’s Jackie Brannon tied the set at 19 and forced the Spartans to take a timeout. The two sides exchanged blows following the break and Monument squeaked out the set in extra points.
(tncms-inline)1445893698466762758[1](/tncms-inline)
“It was a great lesson for our team,” Geyer said. “I thought they played great and it is a good learning experience.”
Ayala set the tone in the fifth set with an ace to get things rolling. The Spartan senior finished with 25 assists and four aces on the night. Saupe pulled through with a kill to knot the final set at 10. The score reached 12-12 before Monument pulled away and sealed the deal with another ace.
“We have to keep the same energy this season with every team,” Ayala said of the team moving forward. “We have to know that every team and every game is going to be different.”
“The energy, we need to keep the energy up because it is a huge key for us to be successful and it helps us keep pressure on the other team,” Barenski added.
The Spartans passed Wednesday’s test and celebrated with some loud tunes, including “Party in the U.S.A.,” on the way back to Great Barrington.
Mount Greylock will travel to Belchertown on Friday while Monument Mountain hosts Ware.
“We’ll have off-days and the opponents will have off-days,” Consolati said, “but we have to stick to each other to win games.”