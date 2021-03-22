Connor Hanavan's next step in his basketball and academic careers is a big, but familiar one.
It's not only familiar because the Monument Mountain student-athlete is going to head for prep school in nearby Sheffield next year.
"The story is actually incredible," Hanavan said last week. "I met Coach [Jeff] Depelteau back in Iowa in 2018 at the Snow Valley Basketball Camp [at Wartburg College in Iowa]. The rest is history. I applied in December and got in last Wednesday."
Hanavan will be heading for Berkshire School next fall, and the Monument junior will reclassify as a junior with two additional years of school and basketball ahead of him.
The Monument student-athlete told head coach Randy Koldys and athletic director Karl Zigmand on Tuesday, around the same time that Hanavan Tweeted out his decision.
Now, as to this connection?
"It is absolutely insane how this happened," Hanavan said. "There's even more. Coach Depelteau found me because I was wearing my dad's high school shirt, Bishop O'Dowd, from out in Oakland [Calif.]. He asked if I was a Bay Area guy. I said my dad was and it turns out that Bishop O'Dowd, the coach right now, is a good friend of my dad's. He would send his guys to Coach Depelteau over at Suffield [Academy]. That's how we met."
Depelteau remembers it well.
"Connor was walking around with a Bishop O'Dowd shirt on," the Berkshire School coach said, confirming the story. "When I was coaching at Suffield Academy, I had three guys who I had coached come from Bishop O'Dowd High School. I said 'Are you from the Bay Area?' He said 'No, I'm actually from Western Massachusetts, if you know where that is.'
"I said I do. I grew up there myself. It's kind of coming full circle."
Depelteau is a South Hadley native and he played his high school basketball for Jeff Guiel.
Monument Mountain finished its pandemic basketball season with a 14-4 record, winning its last five in a row. Hanavan averaged 13.6 points per game and led his team with 31, 3-point baskets. He scored 659 points over two-plus years, joining the varsity squad midseason as a freshman.
"It was a really hard decision," Hanavan said. "I think that playing this last year with them really helped. Without them, I'm not who I am. I'm really thankful that I got to play with all of them for one last time."
He becomes the second player from Monument Mountain to go to a prep school in the last calendar year. Prior to the start of the season, Dion Brown made the move to Vermont Academy, where he also reclassified and will play his senior season next year. Brown and Hanavan led the Spartans to a Berkshire South title in 2019-20, and trip to the Western Massachusetts Division III semifinals.
"I'm glad for him. I'm really, really glad for him," Monument coach Randy Koldys said.
The veteran Spartan coach said the fact that the team got through this pandemic season having played 18 games puts a bit of salve on the decision.
"I hate the fact that we would have lost this year if we didn't do what we did. I'm not pretty happy, I'm very happy with the fact that we got through" the season, Koldys said. "He knows I have his back no matter what. I won't just forget about him, because that's not who I am and that's not who he is. He's been part of the program through the Housy League, and how much he's dedicated his life to youth basketball because his dad was there all the time. He's a great kid. He's really grown as a person, and I think that's more important to me than him growing as a basketball player.
"What he's become since his freshman year is a pretty solid kid, and that's what I'm really proud of about him."
"This is an amazing opportunity," Hanavan said of his move to Berkshire School. "I got into the school and basketball just came with it. Knowing that a school like that wants me in their community, really means a lot. That's what I knew after I applied and after my interview, that I really wanted to be there. Academically, it's going to get me right for college.
"It's just a better fit for me."
Hanavan said he expects to be a day student next year, but is planning on boarding at Berkshire School for his senior season.
Depelteau joined Berkshire School in 2019, after being the head coach at Christ School in Arden, North Carolina, a private boys school in the Asheville suburbs. Prior to that, he spent nine seasons as the head coach at Suffield Academy. Depelteau went to D-III Wheaton (Mass.) to play college basketball, but a knee injury helped redirect him into the coaching profession.
So, what does the Berkshire School coach see in his newest player?
"He's really high IQ. He can really shoot the ball," the coach said. "That's what you first notice. That's kind of the obvious. The more that I've seen him play, he does a little bit of everything. This year, with his team, he had to play the point guard. He can do a little bit of everything.
"He's sneaky good."
Hanavan becomes the latest Southern Berkshire County prospect to play basketball at Berkshire School. Graham Herrick played basketball and baseball for the Bears, and is now a baseball player at Division II Stonehill. Noah Helmke is going to be a first-year at Division III Amherst College, where he will join current Berkshire teammate Canin Reynolds on the Mammoths' roster. Helmke's sister Anika played girls hoop at Berkshire, and is now at Division III Bowdoin.
Hanavan is part of a group of basketball players coming in for next fall, who have all reclassified into the Class of 2023. Joining Hanavan is Kam Rodriguez, a 5-foot-9 guard from New York City. Also in the group is 6-foot-4 forward Matt Devine, who played at Minnechaug. The Bears also have three players coming in for the Class of 2022. Alex Justh is a 6-3 guard from New York City, Charlie Randall is a 6-10 forward from Mamaroneck, New York, on Long Island, and Max Alberts is a 6-4 wing from Middlebury, Vermont.
"We want to compete for a NEPSAC championship every year, but the goal is that we want to prepare the guys who play in our program and want to play college basketball, to get to that level, to get there and do a great job," Depelteau said. "If we bring a talented group of guys in every year that have that goal and are willing to sacrifice a little of the me for the we, we're going to be really good every year.
"It's always about the kids and reaching their goals."