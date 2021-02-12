Dion Brown has made the next stop on his athletic and academic journey.
Brown, who would have played his senior season at Monument Mountain this winter, has transferred to Vermont Academy. Brown has reclassified as a junior and will have another season to play after this one.
"This is the next step in his journey of his basketball life," Monument Mountain boys basketball coach Randy Koldys said. "To get noticed, to get more offers from the D-I schools.
"And he's going to get them."
Vermont Academy, located in Saxtons River, Vt., is where former Lenox High School and current University of Vermont player Bailey Patella went to prep school. Ty Higgins, who was a teammate of Brown's at Monument two seasons ago, is on the Vermont roster. Both are listed with the Class of 2022.
Patella and Higgins both played for former head coach Alex Popp, who is now at IMG Academy in Florida. John Zall is the new head coach at Vermont. He comes to the school from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., where he was an assistant coach under James Cosgrove for five seasons.
Brown's decision wasn't without feeling some emotions for what he was leaving and what he was heading to.
"Pretty much, I felt every emotion," Brown said. "Sadness because I was leaving my family and my friends, and the history I have with Monument behind. Relief that all the stress about picking a school was over.
"I went through it all really."
In three years at Monument Mountain, Brown became a key cog in a team that lost by one point to eventual Western Massachusetts Division III champion Sabis in the semifinal round. In two years, his sophomore and junior seasons under Koldys, Brown and the Spartans were 33-12. In each year Monument earned the No. 6 seed. As a sophomore, Brown scored 45 in a 72-70 loss to Narragansett in the quarterfinals. He had 35 in the elimination game against Sabis, and leaves the Spartans after amassing 972 points in three seasons.
"I wholeheartedly agreed with the move," Koldys said. "I'm so going to miss him. Not the fact that he is the best basketball player that I've ever coached, which he is, but he's just a great kid. He brought so much energy and so much positivity to our program in so many different ways.
"You have no idea."
Zall and Brown kind of arrived on the Vermont Academy campus at about the same time, and the new coach has only had his latest player for less than a month. So far, so good.
"He's great. He's a terrific kid. He's a hard worker," Zall said. "He's really focused and driven. He wants to be good. He wants to be a good student. He wants to engage in the community. He's been great."
Brown said that going up to Vermont Academy had been in the back of his mind for a couple of years, having gone up there when Higgins moved in, but the decision to head up north happened very quickly.
"Not really until about three weeks ago. I wasn't ever really serious about coming here until around then," he said, adding that questions surrounding high school basketball in Massachusetts had some bearing on his choice.
"Really, whether or not Monument was going to have a valuable basketball season this year," he said. "I knew if we didn't have a valuable basketball season, there was no reason for me to stay there. There were a few others that I had considered, but I knew the coach pretty well, he had seen me play. And Ty was here, so I had a teammate I was used to playing with."
The new Vermont Academy coach has a pretty extensive resume. In addition to his five years at Trinity, he spent time on the player development staff with the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and was an assistant coach at Division II Franklin Pierce.
Zall actually had seen Brown play basketball at Monument. When the new VA coach was an assistant at Trinity, he had been recruiting Mohamed Sanogo at Taconic, before Sanogo signed to play at Division I Florida International. Zall had scouted a Taconic-Monument game, where he first saw Brown play. It's worth noting, on Jan. 7, 2020, the Spartans junior scored 34 points in a 70-64 loss to the eventual MIAA Div. II state co-champions.
It's been a pretty quick adjustment for both coach and player. Zall is pleased with how quickly Brown has taken to his new teammates.
"Credit to him, he kind of did it pretty quickly," Zall said. "Obviously, he has a great relationship with Ty and Ty is a really respected member of the team. The guys really took to [Brown] right away. Obviously after the first practice, you can see the talent."
For Koldys, not seeing the player who had worn No. 13 on his bench or on the court in Great Barrington, will leave a little bit of an empty feeling. So will not having Dion Brown around.
"Of course, he shines on the basketball court when you see him play, and he averaged almost a triple-double last year for us," the Monument coach said. "It is so much more important as far as his leadership and the quality of the kid he was. We're going to miss him."