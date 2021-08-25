Jayder Raifstanger has made his decision.
The rising junior, a shortstop at Monument Mountain High School, has made a verbal commitment to play baseball for Division I St. John’s University.
While he isn’t graduating until 2023, Raifstanger said it feels good to have the decision made.
“There’s so much pressure off me,” he said. “I’ve been talking to coaches a lot. I don’t have to reach out to schools anymore. I’ve decided where I want to go for my next four years.
“I’m pretty satisfied.”
Raifstanger will sign his National Letter of Intent during his senior season at Monument.
Raifstanger will be playing in the Big East Conference for head coach Mike Hampton. Hampton has been the head coach at St. John’s since 2020, and has a 24-30 record in those two pandemic-impacted seasons.
The Red Storm plays its games at 3,500-seat Jack Kaiser Stadium, on the campus in the New York City borough of Queens.
Hampton was an 18-year assistant for the Red Storm before being promoted. He was a college All-American at Clemson.
“I love the coaches. They’re amazing guys. They’re really nice and they know how to coach,” Raifstanger said. “The guys, it looks like they’re having fun and they’re competing.’
St. John’s has had a pretty good baseball history. As the recruiting coordinator, Hampton recruited nine players who have gone on to play in Major League Baseball, including current Miami Marlins infielder Joe Panik.
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Craig Hansen went to St. John’s, as did ex-Twins and Mets pitcher Frank Viola.
The Spartan infielder said he had heard from schools like Northeastern, Fordham, Duke and Maryland, before deciding on St. John’s.
“It was just St. John’s that really felt like they wanted me the most,” Raifstanger said. “The Big East is one of the biggest conferences, besides the Power 5. It’s one of the best in the Northeast, and the teams there are all good competition. St. John’s, they are usually near the top of their conference every year.”
Raifstanger and the Spartans finished 7-9 in 2021. Coach Tom Hankey’s Spartans beat Monson in the first round of the Western Massachusetts Division III tournament, but lost to Easthampton in the quarterfinal round.
Raifstanger hit .527 for Monument, going 29 for 55 at the plate. He scored 18 runs and drove in 17. Of those 29 hits, 11 of them were for extra bases. He hit one home run, had five doubles and had five triples. The home run came on June 10 in a 11-10 win over Wahconah. He was 2 for 4 in stolen bases. Defensively, playing shortstop which has the most action, he made seven errors.
“There’s this showcase event called PBR [Prep Baseball Report], and I went there. I run, I hit and I field, and I showcase my skills,” Raifstanger said. “The St. John’s coach or a scout was there, they saw me and they reached out to my coach. My [coaches at Rip City Academy in Dalton] told me to call them. I’ve been calling them for about a year, getting to know the coaches.”
Kevin Donati and Alex Carusotto, who run Rip City, helped Raifstanger stay in touch with Hampton and his staff at St. John’s, which eventually led to the offer.
And what was it about the New York City school that enticed Raifstanger?
“I went to a game this year, a couple of months ago, and I walked around campus. It was unbelievable. Everything was there. I loved the campus, it’s beautiful,” Raifstanger said, “including the baseball field. During the game, it felt so great.”
Now that Jayder Raifstanger has made his college decision, he can go about the job of being a high school student and a high school athlete.
“The hard part starts now,” he said. “I’ve got to get better and better every day and keep my grades up.”