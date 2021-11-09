WILLIAMSTOWN — It's not how you start, but how you finish. And Mount Greylock did so in style.
A.J. Kruger scored an equalizer in stopped-clock time at the end of regulation, and John Manuel Morales arched in the golden goal 69 seconds into the second overtime, as the Mounties clawed their way into the MIAA quarterfinals.
Greylock shook off roughly 78 minutes of scoreless soccer Tuesday night — 62 of which played trailing by a goal — to defeat Saint Joseph Prep 2-1 in the Division V state tournament's Round of 16.
"For us to get two goals is like another team scoring four goals, so we're pretty darn pleased with the offensive output at the end of the game there," joked Greylock head coach Blair Dils after his Mounties were shut out in the Western Massachusetts final 10 days ago, and survived Mount Everett 1-0 in the state Round of 32 on Saturday. "I told the guys before the game, it was going to be about 1/3 tactics and 2/3 heart. We put a guy with a big heart at the front and he put one in the back of the net."
Before Morales sent the Phoenix back to Boston, it was a tactical move that finally broke through St. Joseph's defense and senior goalkeeper Jack Lynch. Kruger, a junior defender, was shifted up to aid the attack as time was running out on Greylock's season.
"All credit goes to Mike Russo, our beloved assistant," said Dils. "He made that call, just because you can see the way A.J. wins balls, he's just kind of a terror. We've seen him make runs forward, but had not yet played him up front. Those are the first 10-15 minutes of forward he's played all season.
"It's playoff time and you do some different things."
Kruger's first goal of the season came on a legitimate 1-2 punch. Caleb Low managed to lock in a possession by running onto a clear attempt and pounding it back into Lynch's box. There at the far post, Quinn McDermott elevated and got his right shin on the ball, redirecting it across the goal area, where Kruger was charging. Lynch followed the ball across, but Kruger one-touched with his right foot and sent a hard grounder back to Lynch's right. The keeper got a knee on the ball to make contact, but it bounced in anyway and the Mounties had their long-awaited tying goal.
"I came from center-back position, first time playing striker in a game. There was good passing, Caleb crossed in to Quinn's feet. He put it to my feet, and I just tapped it in," said Kruger. "I feel like we wanted it harder than them, definitely. At the end they were definitely tired and not pressuring as many balls. We went after every ball, hard."
As the first 10-minute overtime progressed, one had to wonder how long momentum would favor the Mounties if they couldn't capitalize on the extended opportunity. As it turned out, Greylock just wanted another shot on the same end Kruger broke through on.
The Mounties opened the second overtime with a strong push off the kickoff. Josh Rudin had a free kick into St. Joe's end 30 seconds in, but nothing came of it. The pressure maintained, though, and a push toward the net resulted in a loose ball heading back out toward the top of the penalty area, and left all alone, Morales knew just what to do.
"I saw the ball come back out to me, lifted my head up and saw the goalie was out a little bit, and just wasn't really expecting that to go in, but got the job done," said the sophomore midfielder. "We out-passed them, out-possessed them. They got tired, and that's how we won."
Saint Joseph was making its second trip the length of the Mass Pike in four days. Coming out of Boston, the 24th-seeded Phoenix bested No. 9 Lenox on Saturday, similarly in double overtime. It was actually their third consecutive game against a Berkshire County foe, as they beat McCann Tech out east in the preliminary round.
No. 8 Mount Greylock will now have to take to the road and make a long 2-plus-hour drive to play at No. 1 Bromfield later this week. The Trojans have won their two playoff games by a total score of 12-0.
"We lived up to our seed and now we're going to play a very good Bromfield team that has won multiple state championships," said Dils. "They're a quality side, and we're going to go and give them our best."