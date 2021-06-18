It was a sixth inning to forget for the Pioneer baseball team on Friday in the first round of the Western Massachusetts Division IV baseball tournament.
Taking on No. 10 Mount Everett, the Panthers trailed 3-1 going into the sixth when the Eagle bats came alive.
Eight hits later and Mount Everett had ballooned its lead to 9-1, leading to an eventual 9-3 victory over No. 7 Pioneer in Northfield.
Pioneer (7-5) managed nine hits off Eagles ace Alek Zdziarski, though four of those hits came after Mount Everett (6-7) had taken control of the game.
Jacob TenBroeck (twice), Matthew Seward, Benjamin Shannon, Nathaniel VonRuden, Jack Carpenter, Zdziarski and Jack Seward-Dailey all had hits in the sixth inning as the Eagles took command.
“We weren’t comfortable, then the bats started going,” Mount Everett coach Dan Lanoue said. “We got aggressive on the base paths and got a lot of extra runs on the bases.”
The Eagles took a 1-0 lead after the first inning, but the Panthers tied the score in the bottom of the second after Troy Emond tripled and Sam Glazier drove him in with a single.
Mount Everett regained the lead in the third with Carpenter driving in VonRuden with a triple and Zdziarski bringing Carpenter home with a sacrifice fly to go up 3-1.
Pioneer put two runs up in the seventh with Jason Quinn smacking an RBI double and Braeden Tsipenyuk scoring Quinn with a single.
Quinn got the start for the Panthers, pitching four innings and recording a strikeout. Jared Hubbard came in and went 1 2/3 before Emond came in to finish the game on the hill.