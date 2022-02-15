NORTH ADAMS — Mount Everett senior Ben Monteleone let out a couple of big yells in the gym at McCann Tech on Monday night.
The first came after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that put the Eagles up by 19 entering the fourth quarter. The last holler was let out after he dribbled out the clock on a monster 54-39 victory that sends Mount Everett to a state tournament berth.
Photos: Mount Everett boys basketball battles at McCann Tech
On Monday night in North Adams, the Mount Everett boys picked up their 10th win of the season, while becoming the first team in the Tri-County North to best the Hornets.
To view a full gallery or purchase photos from this game, click here.
The Eagles finished their regular season 10-8 and 5-5 in the Tri-County North. The loss was McCann's first in league play, making the Hornets 12-5 and 9-1, with an independent tilt at Mount Greylock on Wednesday.
"Intensity. We really wanted this one, and we knew we had to work for it," said Monteleone, who scored eight of his 11 points in the third quarter. "We're going work as hard as we can, to take it as far as we can go and leave it all on the court."
Michael Ullrich scored 17 points and senior Justin Foster added 10 and a litany of rebounds for the Eagles, who owned the offensive and defensive glass all night long.
"I've been coaching some of these guys for so long, and they've been really coming together as a team. I know if we play team basketball, get a lot of guys involved, good things can happen," said Everett's Jowe Warren, whose Eagles won four games a year ago. "They've bought in defensively, made some hustle plays. Loose balls need to be ours every single time. Justin, Anthony [Rahilly] and Reece [Mullen] stepped up and battled on the boards. It was the little things that really mattered."
It was Senior Night in North Adams, but McCann was led by sophomore Jacob Howland's 21 points on five made 3-pointers. Howland has hit 46 triples this season, tied for the top mark in the county. The sophomore came off the bench Monday night and connected twice in the first quarter to keep the Hornets within 10-9 after one.
Mount Everett scored the first six points of the second quarter, though, and that was a sign of things to come. The Eagles led 24-16 at halftime, and then the third quarter was a game-changer.
"They weren't really boxing out too much, so I went in there, grabbed some rebounds and put it back up. Got to the foul line a bit," said Foster, a veteran senior who had nine points at halftime.
Foster said he knew this Mount Everett team was different after the first game of the season. Monday at McCann was just more evidence.
Monteleone found Ullrich for a 3-pointer to start the second-half scoring, and though senior Landon Champney answered with a trey for McCann, the Eagles kept coming. Monteleone and Matt Lowe each hit 3-pointers on a 10-0 run that made it 37-21. Monteleone then scored five points in the final 48 seconds to put McCann in a 43-24 hole with eight minutes to play.
"We have to show up and play with intensity. We're not good enough to play like that," said McCann coach Chris Bullett. "It's all about our effort tonight. Mount Everett was a lot hungrier than we were."
Despite the big lead, the home crowd at McCann never let Mount Everett take a breath.
"With how hard McCann kept coming, and how loud the fans were, I'm losing my voice tonight," said Warren. "The pressure they were putting on us, I looked up at one point and it was around 20, but especially needing that last win to get into the tournament, it definitely didn't feel like an 18-20 point game there."
Fueled by the crowd, the Hornets kept taking shots at a comeback. Eric Rougeau, Howland and Cole Boisvert scored six straight off turnovers to cut the deficit to 15 and force a timeout with six minutes left. Then Howland stepped into a deep 3-pointer and it was 48-35. When Owen Gagne scored inside with 3:10 left, it was an 11-point game.
However, McCann scored just once more the rest of the way and never got within single digits. With a minute left in a still-deafening gym, Monteleone stepped to the foul line and sank two free throws to seal it.
Both teams will wait to see postseason seeding for the state tournament and potentially the PVIAC's Western Mass. bracket which comes out this weekend.
"We're excited about the postseason, excited about the game at Greylock on Wednesday, but we've got to learn how to beat teams like that, because that's who we're playing from here on out," said Bullett.
———