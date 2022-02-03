SHEFFIELD — Mount Everett had a ticket in hand to the big dance, but before the Eagles could get it punched, Westfield Tech swiped it away.
Coach Jowe Warren's boys will have four more shots to get win No. 10 and guaranteed entry to the MIAA state tournament, but despite a late fourth-quarter lead Thursday night at home, the Eagles were left staring at empty talons.
Westfield Tech spoiled Everett's Senior Night with a 71-68 victory.
The Tigers and Eagles each made 27 field goals in a match that was tied 66-66 with two minutes to play. The problem was, Westfield's makes mattered more. The Tigers connected nine times from 3-point land, to just three triples by the hosts, and those daggers ultimately proved too much for Mount Everett to overcome.
"It didn't seem to want to go in for us, and everything they threw up went down. Give them credit, they made the shots, and we just couldn't buy one," said Warren. "I thought we did much better than when we played McCann in overtime, where we were down one and settled for outside shots. Tonight we attacked the basket. That's what we asked them to do, they did it and we just couldn't get the bucket."
The Eagles lost 44-43 to the Hornets on Jan. 22. The two local Tri-County North rivals meet again on Monday in North Adams. Mount Everett dropped to 9-7, 4-4 after Thursday's loss.
Michael Ullrich scored 11 of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter for Mount Everett. He and reserve forward Jordi Peck combined on an 8-0 run to start the final frame. That turned a 55-53 deficit through three into a six-point lead when Peck grabbed an offensive rebound off a free throw and put it back in for two with 3:54 to play.
Then, the Tigers heated back up. Dominick Lincoln hit a 3-pointer from the corner, and Andrew Navarro answered another Ullrich bucket with a second trey. De'Carlo Lincoln scored on a putback to knot the game at 63-all.
Ullrich stuck what looked like a dagger 3 with two minutes to play, but down the other end, Dominick Lincoln matched him right away and it was 66-66.
Josh Sturmer poked a steal away at midcourt and raced in for the Westfield Tech advantage, and Mount Everett couldn't convert to tie it back up despite four shots on one possession.
"We talked about it in the locker room," said Eagles senior Ben Monteleone. "They made a lot of shots we didn't think they'd normally make. We're pretty happy with how we played, but we have to work harder to get that one more win."
The Tigers went ahead by three on a foul shot. Ullrich sank two freebies at the other end. Then Justin Foster made a steal to give the Eagles another shot to retake the lead, but again the hometown rims were unfriendly. Ullrich's 3-pointer with two minutes left was the Eagles' final basket of the night.
Mount Everett honored six seniors, including manager Hunter DeGrenier, who is out for the season after a football injury. Monteleone was joined by Foster, Tyler Duquette, Reece Mullen and Anthony Rahilly in a halftime ceremony.
"It's absolutely exciting. I'm so happy for those guys, because they put the work in," said Warren. "You see how the work they put in year-in and year-out, and now its finally paying off.
"It's a great group of kids. Tonight was tough, for sure, but at the end of this season, they'll be able to look back and be proud."
Despite a 24-17 lead after the first quarter, the Eagles were stuck playing from behind much of the night. Even that edge came following a 10-3 deficit in the opening minutes.
Westfield Tech scored the first 12 points of the second quarter to lead 29-24 on a 3-pointer from Sturmer (16 points). The Eagles senior class showed some grit from there, with Monteleone scoring in transition, and Foster getting two on an offensive rebound, before finding teammates out of the high post. Rahilly (18 points) scored on a putback to end the first half, but the Tigers still led 38-34.
Mount Everett led for a brief stretch of the third quarter, after Ullrich attacked the rim on consecutive possessions. The second of which was a three-point play and put the Eagles up 51-50 with 1:42 left. They led 53-52, before Carter Slack worked the offensive boards for an and-1 to send the Tigers into the fourth with a two-point lead.
"It's the most cohesive team that I've been a part of through four years of varsity," said Monteleone, who has been a part of some lean years with the Eagles. "It's a great feeling. It's been kind of a new experience for sure. It gives us something to look forward to.
"One more against McCann, I missed that one, so should be good game."
———