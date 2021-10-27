WARE — How many hits does it take to break through a stonewall Ware defense? — Only the Eagles know.
No. 8 Mount Everett hammered away for 65 minutes before the No. 5 Ware defensive barrier crumbled in the Class D Western Massachusetts semifinals on a rainy Wednesday afternoon.
The win is the second upset in as many games as the Eagles are headed to the Western Mass. championship following a 3-0 win.
"Overall, we were communicating well and moving the ball," Mount Everett's Michael Ullrich said. "We put another guy up top to give us another body and it worked out well for us."
The Eagles did everything right in the first 40 minutes, but the Ware defense kept the scorecard clean in the half.
"We were doing the right thing and had the ball in the box a ton," Everett coach Joe McSpiritt said. "We were creating chances and just couldn't put them away."
Six saves, a goal called back due to an offsides call, a few failed connections on crossers and a header by Jordi Peck that just missed the net all played a role in the match being tied.
The Eagles, after upsetting No. 1 Granby on Tuesday, showcased no signs of letting a shaky first half impact the other side of the break.
"For a while, we didn't think we would make the tournament so we're just working with what is coming to us right now," keeper Michael Devoti said. "We've decided to show up in the tournament, which is very convenient, and we're just trying to leave it all out there."
The match began at 3:30 p.m., but Mount Everett officially arrived with 15 minutes left in action as Aiden Murray provided Ullrich with a chance — and that was all he needed — to give Mount Everett a 1-0 lead with a goal in the heart of Ware's defense.
"The field was wet and we had to get used to playing on it," Ullrich said, "then the shots started to fall for us."
Mount Everett didn't just find a hole in Ware's defense, it was breaking like a piñata that just felt its first real whack.
Muddy conditions weren't an issue for Tyler Candelari, who had no problem breaking behind Ware's defense. While the opportunities were there, Candelari needed to make a man miss, even if it was the keeper.
A punt down the pitch let Candelari barrel toward the Ware net and forced the keeper to come out and stop the ball. However, it was only a short time as the ball rolled inside the goalie box and the Mount Everett junior plucked it away from a sprawling keeper, sending it into the back of the open net. Suddenly, the Eagles led 2-0 with less than 14 minutes left on the clock.
Mount Everett controlled the possession due to Ullrich's ability to work through traffic without losing the ball. The same was true for Nathaniel VonRuden, a technician with his feet, who diced up defenders as he chased the ball around the field.
VonRuden delivered the knockout punch with seven minutes left, firing an uncontrollable shot to the top shelf.
Ware, with backs against the wall, had one last push in the final 5 minutes, but Devoti was up to the task with three saves in that time. Omar Cruz played the role of the handless keeper, leaping in front of two shots that were headed straight towards the goal after deflections inside the box.
A backline featuring, but not limited to, Cruz, Jay Seward-Daily, Noah Williams and Jason Peck not only frustrated Ware, but kept a clean sheet from start to finish.
"Our defense has been strong all year," Ullrich said, "[Devoti] is a brick wall, I give him a lot of credit back there."
The student-athletes from Sheffield stunned top-seeded Granby 3-2 before the win over No. 5 Ware.
"We thought if we could beat out the 1 seed, we might as well beat the No. 5 seed too," Ullrich said.
While the Eagles are focused on the Western Mass. championship, the state tournament is slated to begin next week and Mount Everett was recently on the outside looking in, entering the week with a record of 0-14-2, which was good for 41st place in the MIAA Division V power rankings. However, the wins over Granby (No. 3 in D-V) and Ware (No. 23 in D-V) both count as regular-season games toward the state tournament. Keep in mind, while those games will likely give the Eagles a firm push, Saturday's championship game does not count toward the state tournament.
The Class D championship game on Saturday will feature Mount Everett and the winner of Thursday's match between No. 2 Hopkins Academy and No. 3 Smith Academy.