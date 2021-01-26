SHEFFIELD — Excitement can be a hard thing to get across in a virtual meeting, but if the Mount Everett girls basketball team can't sense it in their new head coach, it is not through a lack of trying.
Despite a late start and current pause due to the Southern Berkshire Regional School District's remote learning period, Amanda Colpack couldn't be more enthusiastic about coaching the Eagles.
Colpack takes over the program from Ashley Barrett, who served as head coach last season after longtime program leader Scott Rote stepped down.
"I'm super excited," Colpack repeated during a phone interview last week. "We're small, but small is not necessarily the worst thing.
"It's going to be a year of a lot of changes, and I'm trying to get them to mentally be in a good place to get out there and compete."
The Eagles currently roster just eight girls and won't have a junior varsity team. Still, Mount Everett was in line to play a pair of games against Wahconah last week, before both schools opted for remote learning through Feb. 1. Games could start as soon as next week.
"We'll start back as soon as we get back in school," Colpack said. "We've got some great things going on right now with a program they're following. We've had virtual meetings and workouts. I just have to keep telling them that we're on a pause right now, but we're not done. Just on hold for a bit and we're going to get right back to work."
The Eagles have been through quite a stretch over the past few years. Under Rote, they reached the postseason in three of his final four years. That included runs to the Western Massachusetts Division IV title game in 2016 and 2019, his final year. That was also the final game played by Gwendolyn Carpenter, Berkshire County's all-time leading scorer.
In the wake of losing a very strong senior class, the Eagles won just one game last year.
"We've got a small group this year, but the core eight that I do have, they've been around for a while and they're excited to be here," said Colpack, who played at Mount Everett and graduated in 1993. "Numbers are tough for sure, but with hard work and perseverance, we'll get it going."
Colpack was a softball standout for the Eagles, and went on to play softball and basketball at Elms College. She's been working in the school district for a while and got back involved with athletic director Josh King's program over the past few years.
"Coach King has been super supportive, along with some other great coaches we've had here, and they let me tag along for a while," she said.
Colpack was the JV girls basketball coach last season, and has also been an assistant on the girls soccer and softball staffs as well.
Makenzie Ullrich is the team's lone senior, a veteran of those Western Mass. runs with Rote. She's cleared 120 points each of the last two seasons and connected on 51 3-pointers as a sophomore sharpshooter.
"She's our lone senior and she'll be leading our tribe for sure," Colpack said. "She's been playing for a lot of years, been with us for rebuilding years on through playing for championships. It'll be nice to send her off with a short, but great season."
Ullrich will be joined as a veteran leader by junior Huddah Ngoy Nkulu. Colpack also has a pair of sophomores in Emma Goewey and Maggie Czarnacki, to go with freshmen Julia Devoti and Emma Steuernagle. The young newcomers are Ella Gennari and Makayla Carpenter.
"With me being new, the importance right now is on having a good, positive mindset," said Colpack. "Keeping them engaged through texts, virtual meetings, sharing exercises and just motivating each other.
"I want to keep them going and excited. They know we're going back. They're just eager to get there and play."