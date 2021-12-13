SHEFFIELD — The old familiar sounds of hockey skates on ice had been missing for more than 1,000 days.
“It’s been so long. So many of our players haven’t been out in a long time,” Mount Everett co-captain Luke Kamienski said.
The Eagles, who hadn’t played a game since the end of February, 2020, hit the ice in the main rink at Berkshire School Monday night for their season opener. They got goals from Vinny Seward and Kyle Benzie, but visiting Greenfield scored the first four goals of the game en route to an 8-2 win.
“It was nice” to be back on the ice, Benzie said. “It would have been better if we had won. We pushed through to the end.”
There was a lot new for the Eagles on Monday night. There were 22 players listed on the opening-night roster, playing for a new coach in first-year mentor Jake King. Unfortunately for the Eagles, their opening opponent was a Green Wave team that had played one game, a 3-2 loss to Westfield. And it was a Greenfield team that won the last Division III-A championship back in 2020. The Green Wave beat Wahconah in the Western Mass. final and Lunenberg to win the state crown.
Everett, meanwhile, had been practicing but this was its first game. The rust was more from first-game issues than the fact that they hadn’t played since 2020.
“I feel like it was just first-game jitters,” Benzie said. “Just getting back out there again. We struggled out there a little bit, but toward the end, we were getting back into our normal playing mode.”
It didn’t take the Green Wave long to get on the board. The game’s first shot found the back of the net. Just 1 minute, 24 seconds into the opening stanza, Greenfield’s Shane Prusak shot from the right point. Jayson Smith was stationed in front of the blue paint at the goal, and deflected the pass through the pads of Eagles goalie Hunter Shepardson.
Greenfield made it 2-0 just under four minutes later on a goal by Matt Lavoine. On that play, Greenfield’s Brodie Gagne had the puck behind the Everett goal, and he passed it into the low slot, where Lavoine’s shot eluded Shepardson.
Jake Jurek scored two goals for Greenfield, his first coming at 9:13 as he was alone in front of the Everett goal. That score came after the Eagles had a power play when Jake Croteau was called for charging at 7:02. The Eagles managed two shots on the power play, but both were handled by Greenfield goalie Joshua Bordeaux.
The score after one period was 4-0, as Jurek scored his second of the game. But the Eagles scored early in the second period on a nifty passing play.
Everett’s Gabe Fahey had the puck near the half-wall by the right-wing faceoff circle, and he saucered it into the slot for Vinny Seward. Seward’s wrist shot eluded Bordeaux and that made the score 4-1.
Any thought of a comeback was dashed when Greenfield scored three straight goals. M.J. Paulin got one, and after an Everett power play, Matt Garvin scored. Jurek and Lavoine had the assists.
The eight goals go on Shepardson’s stat sheet, but it would be hard to blame the Everett goalie. He faced 33 shots in 45 minutes and made 25 saves. Three Greenfield players did manage to hit posts on shots, but the puck stayed out of the net.
“It was some loose play in front of the net,” said King, who played his high school hockey at Cathedral and Pope Francis. “We have to work on some systems, and dialing everything up. That’s what happens when you have an hour to practice three times a week.”
Benzie made it 7-2 early in the third period, cashing in his own rebound at 10:35. The goal was unassisted.
Bordeaux had six saves in two periods, while backup Jerry Scallion faced three shots in the third.
Playing the reigning state champion might not have been the easiest way to begin a new season, but the Eagles and their new coach now have a better idea of what it’s going to take to compete in the Wright Division.
“It’s a good start to the season,” King said, “because we get to see where we’re at and we can only go up from here.”