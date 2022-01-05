WILLIAMSTOWN — It was a long bus ride for some quick work.
Mount Everett drove 50 miles north on Wednesday evening to wrestle against Mount Greylock, and 15 minutes after the opening 106-pound bout, the Eagles packed up to head home with a 36-24 victory.
The match itself lasted just an eighth of the amount of time the Eagles spent in transit, but it certainly made a statement about what Mount Everett is this winter. The Eagles may be light, small and young, but coach Dave Lupiani's team is feisty and talented. In five contested matches on the night, the visitors scored five pins, only one of which came after the first period.
"They're a little sloppy, but they're young. Both teams are down a bit in numbers, but for what we have this year, I think we're doing very well," said coach Lupiani. "They did well, few mistakes here and there, and we just have to try and fill out those weight classes."
Diego Cruz and Max Manning set the tone for Mount Everett out of the gate, earning first-minute pins at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively, to jet the Eagles out to a 12-0 advantage. Cruz started the night with a take down of Greylock's Emery Parker, and once he got position, he didn't let up. Potter tried to roll out, but was pinned in 44 seconds.
Manning worked even faster against the Mounties' Rocky Pesce, scoring a takedown and a near fall before finishing the bout off with a 31-second pin.
"We did pretty good. This was our second meet win, so things are going pretty well," said Mount Everett captain Nick Lupiani. "Starting the year off good. Nice to be back."
Mount Everett continued to rack up points in the lighter weight classes, knowing Greylock's heavy hitters were still to come later in the night.
The evening's feature match fell at 126 pounds, as host Trey Lepecier took another shot at Mount Everett's Tyler Candelari after the duo had dueled earlier in the season.
As Everett wrestlers did all night, Candelari wasted no time in delivering a take down for the early 2-0 lead. He spent the rest of the first period driving from Lepecier's back, while the Mounties standout fought tooth and nail to keep his shoulders elevated.
To start the second frame, Candelari opted to stay on top, and again rode Lepecier hard. Lepecier caught a second wind though, and scored one for an escape with 1:25 on the clock. Not wanting to fight vertically for long, Candelari took another swipe and scored two more for a take down. This time, the Eagles grappler wasn't letting go. With his right arm powerfully hooked over Lepecier's left shoulder, Candelari pressed hard. Lepecier tried to punch out and then bridge out, but to no avail. The pin came in 3:30.
"I wrestled Trey back in the beginning, and he's a phenomenal wrestler, so I just went out this time with a different mindset," said Candelari. "Cutting weight made me a little tired, but I looked for the win and was psyched to get it."
Nick Lupiani kept the navy and gold wave rolling at 132, scoring an early take down against Greylock's Frank Zanolo. After a bit of back-and-forth, the Eagles captain got Zanolo's legs elevated and pressured down for the pin in 1:10.
"I try not to think of it. If you think too much about that, you can get in your head and not perform as well," he said. "Just go in trying to win.
"I just went out, knew he wasn't shooting, so I took a shot and got on top. That's my strength, so I got him over and that was it."
Greylock's Seth Blanchard had the best night of any Mounties wrestler in terms of scoring. At 138 pounds, he flipped a take down by Everett's Omar Cruz into a two-point reversal. In the end, though, Blanchard's fate was the same. Cruz scored a reversal of his own for the 4-2 lead, then got his foe flat on his back with a solid arm hold up top and pinned him in 1:20.
Because of injuries and a lack of numbers, that was actually the night's final contested match. Down 36-0, Greylock scored forfeit wins at 145 (Quin Whaley), 152 (Isaiah Mejias), 172 (Aiden MacPherson) and 182 (Jacob Mucci).
"Just been working hard in practice with each other. Seeing a lot of good stuff from the team this year," said Candelari. "Coming back from COVID, I think we've worked harder to earn this."
