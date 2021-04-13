SHEFFIELD — Following a two week period on the bench due to COVID-19 rates in the school community, the Mount Everett soccer teams were back in action early this week and hosted a pair of matches on campus Tuesday afternoon with mixed results.
The Drury girls took a long bus ride down and shook out stiff legs for three second-half goals in a 3-1 comeback win against coach Josh King’s Eagles. A hundred yards away on another pitch, the Mount Everett boys made it two wins in two days since returning from their pause, downing Hoosac Valley 1-0.
“It’s tough, you know. We played Wahconah on that Wednesday, getting ready to go into practice Thursday, and we were told that afternoon at 3 o’clock that we were going to have to shut down for a week,” said King, who is also the athletic director. “They’re excited regardless, that the last week of the season will be a tournament of some sort. It won’t matter how many games we played or what our record is. They’re playing for something.
“We came back yesterday, had a little practice and obviously you see a lot of charley horses and calves today. We just kind of wore down and had a little 10-minute break there.”
The break in the game was actually more like five minutes. The Eagles had taken a 1-0 advantage into halftime, but that was when the sleeping giant of Kayla McGrath and the Blue Devils offense awoke.
Just four minutes into the second half, McGrath started working a possession right-to-left across the outer edge of the goalie box. She carried veteran defenders Mariah Broderick and Makenzie Ullrich on her right shoulder for around 10 yards, before twisting off a left-footed blast that beat keeper Emma Goewey for the game-tying strike.
”McGrath is, I mean, I can’t believe she’s still just a junior,” said King. “I don’t think she has a dominant side. It’s left or right, she uses both. She’s a great player, and our girls knew that going in.”
That goal broke the ice for visiting Drury, which scored again less than 90 seconds later, and then a third time at the 31-minute, 59-second mark. It was three goals in less than four minutes of game time and suddenly Mount Everett faced a 3-1 deficit.
“It is kind of tough to do the long bus ride here, and we do historically have an issue with the first half being a little slow,” said Drury coach Maria Bartini. “We just talked at halftime about our wingbacks needing to push up the field a bit more. Take the space they were given. We needed them to be part of the attack. We made that adjustment, and that created a lot more opportunities.”
Bartini was ecstatic to get goals from three different girls, as the team can sometimes get complacent in relying on McGrath and runningmate Elli Miles to create offense. Those two combined for eight of the team’s 12 goals coming in.
McGrath, whose first tally was her fourth of the year, had a hard charge at the net canceled out by an aggressive Goewey (8 saves) move. However, the ball squirted free to senior Kayla Therrien, who wedged a chip shot high into the air that had enough backspin to slip under the crossbar and into the Eagles net for a 2-1 lead.
”One of the goals happened because my back had taken that space and was there for the ball that squirted out. It was a great read,” said Bartini. “Then we just settled in and played our game. It’s our fourth game in like five or six days.
”It’s been tough, trying to treat some games as practices, using the breaks to teach and point things out and adjust.”
Drury’s final goal came when Madison Saunders intercepting a goalkick and returned to the attack. She charged left side and fired on Goewey, who pinned the ball against the near post, but a referee ruled it crossed the goal line.
The Blue Devils were bolstered along the back line by senior goalie Mackenzie Dobbert, who finished with 11 saves, including six in the first half before the Eagles broke through inside the final two minutes. Mount Everett capitalized on one of its five corner kicks, getting great placement from an Emily Steuernagle drive into the box that caught the chest of teammate Katie Gappa and found the back of the net.
From there, Dobbert and the Drury defense were fairly impenetrable despite a litany of plunges led by Hudah Ngoy Nkulu and Gappa. The Eagles had a direct kick with 6:05 remaining from inside 18 yards outside the right of the box, but Dobbert was equal to an Ullrich boot. She made two more saves in the final minutes as well.
”I’m happy with them for persevering and not getting down with the 1-0 deficit,” said Bartini. “Because, Mount Everett moves the ball nicely. The first half they were the better team controlling the ball.”
In the boys game in Sheffield, Mount Everett and Hoosac Valley played to a scoreless draw for more than 70 minutes, before senior Jack Carpenter scored on a set piece of a direct kick opportunity. Michael Devoti was in net for the clean sheet.
It was the Eagles’ second win and second shutout of the week. Coach Joe McSpiritt’s crew also silenced Drury 2-0 on Monday, getting goals from Jordi Peck and Tyler Candelari.
“They came back in decent shape. I think you lose a little touch with that time off,” said McSpiritt. “But they’re excited to get back and get two results, and they’re starting to loosen back up a bit too.”
———
Drury girls 0 3 — 3 Everett girls 1 0 — 1
First Half
ME — Katie Gappa (Emily Steuernagle), 39:00.
Second Half
D — Kayla McGrath (unassisted), 44:30; D — Kayla Therrien (UA), 45:58; D — Madison Saunders (UA), 48:01.
Saves — D: Mackenzie Dobbert 11; ME: Emma Goewey 8.