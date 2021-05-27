SHEFFIELD — A five-run deficit in the first inning would deflate most teams. However, that wasn’t the case for Mount Everett softball on Thursday afternoon.
The Eagles chipped away, eventually unlocking a new level to take a 19-7 mercy-rule shortened win over the Millionaires.
“It was a little stressful,” Mount Everett pitcher Mariah Broderick said of the first inning. “I had confidence we could make a comeback.
“I just had to get into it more, I wasn’t really focused in and was just going through the motions.”
Broderick settled in and allowed two runs over her next five innings of work, striking out eight Millionaires in the outing and giving her offense an opportunity to dig out of the early hole.
Sophomore Emma Goewey got the Eagles on the board in the bottom of the first, hitting the ball in play and allowing Makenzie Ullrich to cross the plate. Ullrich finished the night 2 for 3 with two doubles and four runs scored.
Goewey, batting cleanup, was 2 for 4 with a triple and reached base in four of her five at-bats.
Broderick stepped into the box with one out in the bottom of the third inning and the Eagles trailing 6-2. The junior knocked her first of two doubles on the day, bringing in two runs as Mount Everett cut Lenox’s lead to 6-5 by the end of the frame.
“Just believing in myself that I can make contact and get a hit,” Broderick said after reaching base in each of her four at-bats. “We start out strong at the top of the lineup and being after Emma, she is a great hitter. It is my job to bring them in.”
The Eagles took a 9-7 advantage in the bottom of the fifth, their first lead of the game, as Tonilyn Smith drove in a run with a single.
The flood gates opened in the sixth inning and it started with a double from Broderick, knocking both Ullrich and Goewey home in the process. Broderick finished with a team-high four RBI and Julia Devoti scored two more runs with a double of her own.
By the time the dust settled, Mount Everett plated 10 runs in the frame to end the game via the mercy rule.
While the Eagles completed the comeback, the Millionaires were swinging out of the gates — literally.
Paige DiGrigoli knocked home a run in the top of the first, finishing 2 for 3 with a double. Lenox manufactured four more runs in the inning with the help of a couple walks and savvy baserunning.
“We felt a good energy coming into the game and the bats worked really well for us early,” said Hailey Ano, who hits clean-up for Lenox. “We didn’t have our bats going last game so it was a priority to get going early.”
Ano reached base in each of her four at-bats, knocking home Lenox runs in the second and fifth innings. She also finished with a team-high three hits.
“I think patience was important today,” Ano said of her approach at the plate. “It is important to wait for that right pitch.”
The Millionaires are a youthful bunch, but Ano has seen the team grow since practices began last month.
“We started slow,” she said. “We have a younger team so we’ve focused on the fundamentals and getting the simple things right.”
Lenox is back on the road Tuesday, traveling to Wahconah to face the Warriors.
After facing a Berkshire-North gauntlet early, the Eagles are gaining traction with a two-game winning streak, defeating Lee on Monday.
Mount Everett will look to make it three-straight wins, but will have to wait roughly a week to do so. The Eagles are off until they play at Lee on June 4.