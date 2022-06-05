SHEFFIELD — Mystic Valley scored six runs over the final two innings, but it wasn't enough as Mount Everett softball moved into the MIAA Division V Round of 32 with an 8-6 win in Sunday's Preliminary Round matchup.
Catcher Emma Goewey smacked a double and finished with 2 RBI on the day. Tonilyn Smith and Mariah Broderick each knocked home runs as the Eagles (10-11) took advantage of two errors by the visitors.
Julia Devoti was in the circle for Mount Everett, striking out six batters in the complete-game effort.
The Eagles led 3-0 after three innings and bumped the advantage to 6-0 at the end of five innings. Three runs in the sixth, followed by three more in the seventh, had Mystic in striking distance late, but Devoti shut the door with two strikeouts in the seventh.
Mount Everett will play at No. 3 West Boylston at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Mystic Valley 000 003 3 — 6 6 2
Mount Everett 003 122 — 8 6 3
Devoti and Goewey. W — Devoti. 2B — ME 1 (Goewey).
Tennis
Uxbridge 4, Mount Greylock girls 1
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties saw their season come to an end in the MIAA Division IV state tournament Round of 32 on Sunday with a loss to No. 21 Uxbridge.
Mia Patrick won second singles 6-3, 7-5 for No. 12 Mount Greylock.
Charlotte Holubar forced a third set in third singles, but Samantha Hinchcliffe did enough to take the win.