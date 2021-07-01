Former Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association president Marilyn Slattery had a secondary motive when asking Mount Greylock athletic director Lindsey von Holtz to join the board's finance committee.
"I found out she asked me because she was also recommending me to be the next vice president," von Holtz said in a phone interview with The Eagle on Thursday. "It was not in my plans, but she thought I would be good at it and I said I'd give it a try."
After joining the Board of Directors in 2014, two years as the Chair of the Finance & Personnel Committee and a stint as the vice president, the MIAA announced von Holtz as the 23rd President of the MIAA Board of Directors on Thursday. Of those 23 presidents, von Holtz is the first female.
"I'm eager to get to work," von Holtz said. "The MIAA office is incredibly helpful and I can pick the brains of the past presidents that remain on the board."
Von Holtz has spent 14 years as the AD at Greylock and she added Director of Co-Curricular Activities to her duties in 2014. Additionally, she has served on the MIAA's Girls Lacrosse Committee since 2013 and became the Chair in 2017, while also serving on additional statewide committees.
Outgoing president, Jeff Granatino, the superintendent for Marshfield Public Schools Tweeted a congratulations to von Holtz from his social media account @MarshfieldSuper.
"Best wishes to Mt. Greylock's Athletic Director, Lindsey von Holtz, as she begins her tenure as President of the MIAA today. She will be a great leader for the Association.
Mount Greylock established a varsity girls lacrosse program in 2012 and von Holtz was the coach up until the 2021 season. The Mounties reached the Western Mass. tournament in every season under von Holtz, including title game appearances in 2018 and 2019. Under first-year head coach Steve Jones, the program reached the sectional final again this spring.
Teaching leadership is a priority for the Greylock AD, who played a key role in developing the first annual Berkshire County Leadership Summit in 2012.
"As a coach and a teacher, we frequently put kids into leadership positions," von Holtz said. "When someone is awarded with a captain position, they're not always given the tools to properly lead.
"I think its important to give kids every tool you can to be the best leader, the best athlete and best role models in each program."
The summit has continued each year since, even when the COVID-19 pandemic flipped high school athletics on its head.
"This year we managed to do a virtual one and it was a big success," von Holtz said. "I was very proud."
Mount Greylock has earned the District G Sportsmanship Award four times while von Holtz has been the AD. A heightened sense of leadership has been apparent not only in Williamstown, but throughout the county, according to von Holtz.
"Within Mount Greylock, the opportunities to go to events like that has helped the culture of our programs and we're seeing it across the county," she said. "When we're thought of as a county, that idea of leadership reflects all of us."
Atop the to-do list as president, von Holtz is focused on negating the ripples caused by the pandemic and creating educational athletic opportunities moving forward.
"The year that we just had did make this position more daunting," von Holtz said. "At the same time, it puts the MIAA in a position with unique opportunities for the future. We learned a lot by having to change everything we do and we'll use those lessons moving forward."