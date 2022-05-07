WILLIAMSTOWN — Steve Messina might be out of varsity baseball for two seasons, but the former Mount Greylock coach can still throw a strike.

Messina's perfect throw to catcher Tommy Art capped off a Saturday morning celebration of Messina and his contributions in 28 years as the head coach of the Mounties. The ceremony included the retiring of his No. 14. The Mounties made it a perfect, albeit cold, day by beating McCann Tech 2-1.

After the ceremony and before the start of the game, the former coach said he was at a loss for words.

"It's really humbling," he said. "It's really great to see all these old players. I say old because I am old. It's really nice to see all these old faces that I haven't seen in a long time."

There were players, many of whom played for Greylock when the Mounties won one of four Western Massachusetts baseball championships, and made one state championship game appearance.

"The special part is making these relationships and having these friendships over the years," he said. "I see people I know from baseball. That's the most rewarding part, all these memories that I've made."

Those relationships with his former players are what he remembers most, and they are what his former players remember too.

“Coach Messina hit that impossible balance of being tough on players while also letting you know how much he cared about you. We’d hear about it when we did dumb stuff. We’d run plenty, too. But Coach would also have us over to his house, ask about our families, see how we were doing in school," Dylan Dethier wrote in an email. "It’s more than a decade since I graduated but I still think about lessons he taught us all the time. ‘If you’re on time, you’re late.’ Stuff like that. If you’ve seen Friday Night Lights, Coach Messina is basically a real-life Coach Taylor, and that’s high praise."

Dethier is a writer for Golf Magazine and the author of the best seller "18 in America: A Young Golfer's Epic Journey To Find The Essence Of The Game." He played for the 2009 Western Massachusetts Division II champion Mounties, who beat Palmer, Hoosac Valley and top-seeded Greenfield to win the title. That Greylock team dropped a 3-2 decision to Auburn in the state semifinals.

In 28 seasons, Messina had 346 wins, four Western Mass. titles and an appearance in the 2015 state Division III championship game. He was inducted into the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017, the most recent of 11 Berkshire County coaches placed in the MBCA Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the New England Baseball Hall of Fame.

Steve Messina throws out the first pitch on the day Mount Greylock retires his jersey. pic.twitter.com/gbJk3G9vCL — Howard Herman (@howardherman) May 7, 2022

"The moments I think about, because I can think about in every game there's something special. But it's really more about the relationships I've had with players in and around the game and in-between games," the former coach said. "Some of the best memories are at practice or between games. All that stuff is really special."

Not all of his former players were able to get to Mount Greylock for the ceremony, but all had good thoughts toward their former coach and the celebration.

"I remember Coach Messina’s first days at the helm," former Mount Greylock player Ryan Cameron wrote in an email. "I was only an eighth grader, but he had an immediate presence. His intensity and focus on repetition, our preparation, made us better. He was tough but fair. I truly don’t think without his influence, I get a chance to play at UMass or go on to realize a career in professional baseball."

Cameron was a 11th-round draft pick by the Colorado Rockies in the 1998 Major League Baseball First Year Draft. He spent 10 years in the minor leagues, making it to Class AAA with the Rockies, the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Tim Flaherty, who was Cameron's catcher at Greylock, was drafted in 1997 in the 30th round by the San Francisco Giants and got as high as Class AA in six minor league seasons.

Chris Conroy is a Major League Baseball umpire, who often jokes that with all the players Messina sent to college baseball and to the professional ranks, only one has made it to the Major Leagues — and that was an umpire.

"I was a captain my senior year. I remember when we interviewed him, you knew right then and there he had to be the guy," Conroy said Friday night in Boston, where he was umpiring the Red Sox-White Sox series. "He had an unbelievable run. I'm super happy for him, and it's well-deserved."

Mount Greylock baseball coach Steve Messina has his uniform number retired during ceremonies in Williamstown Saturday. pic.twitter.com/lZeCnCC2qG — Howard Herman (@howardherman) May 7, 2022

Messina received a framed jersey, and the team unveiled a banner with his name and number on it. It will hang from the backstop near the No. 21 for the late Norm Sweet, a longtime assistant under Messina at Greylock.

"That's one guy I wish could be here, big Norm," Messina said. "But his son [Norm Jr.] is here. It is pretty cool."