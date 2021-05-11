DALTON — Rick Paris said he was nervous before his first game as Mount Greylock’s new baseball coach. The Mounties had some pre-game issues off the field and with a couple of players hurt, they were a little shorthanded.
It always helps when a coach knows his players, and has a No. 1 starter who struck out 15 in a two-hit shutout.
“I’ve been with these guys for a long time, and I have a lot of confidence in these guys,” Paris said, “especially any time you have Jack Cangelosi on the mound.”
Cangelosi outdueled Wahconah’s Shane Bernardo for five innings. The host Warriors gave up 13 runs in the final two innings, just four of them earned, as the Mounties broke open a tight game and went on to win 14-0 Tuesday afternoon. The game was played at Wahconah’s home for 2021, Jeff Reardon Field at Dalton American Legion Post 155. Reardon, of course, is a former Wahconah great who went on to have a stellar 16-year Major League career, including a stint with the Red Sox.
Greylock broke open a 1-0 nail-biter by batting around in the sixth and seventh innings. The Mounties scored six runs on five hits and three costly errors in the sixth. In the seventh, Greylock added seven runs on five hits and two errors.
Cangelosi retired the final seven batters of the game, six of them by strikeout. He scattered two hits and three walks, striking out the side in the first and the sixth innings. The only inning the Greylock left-hander did not record at least two strikeouts was in the second. But he bounced back from a 28-pitch first inning to use only 12 in the second.
“In the first inning I was a little shaky coming out, just nerves in the first start of the year. I bared down and I think that was really the key,” said Cangelosi. “My fastball was doing well and my curveball was getting in there for strikes.”
In that first inning, Cangelosi faced five batters and threw first-pitch strikes to all five of them. He also went to full counts on four of them.
Owen Salvatore worked a 3-2 walk and after Quinn Gallagher struck out, Cangelosi wild pitched Salvatore to second. But after Zach Archambault walked, the Greylock starter struck Ben West and Dan Wilson out swinging to end the threat and the inning. Gallagher hit a leadoff double in the sixth inning, making him and Salvatore the only Wahconah runners to get beyond first base in the game.
“I think I felt what I usually do when I’m pitching, a lot of confidence,” Cangelosi said. “It was just trying to keep myself in that groove and keep going.”
The only run Cangelosi needed came in the first inning. Derek Paris blooped a ball behind the bag at third, but Wilson could not glove it, and the play was scored a double. Greylock played a little small ball, as Paris stole third and scored on Dylen Harrison’s sacrifice fly.
Wahconah coach Ernie Wellington had a quick response to what changed the game from thriller to blowout.
“The wheels came off,” he said. “Shane had a great game pitching, but we just fell apart. Errors killed us. We couldn’t put the bat on the ball.”
Five Greylock batters had multi-hit games. Three of them had three hits. Oscar Low was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and a run batted in, Landen Jamula was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, while Jackson Shelsy was 3 for 5 with a run scored. Harrison had only one hit, but he drove in three runs for the Mounties.
———
Greylock 100 006 7 — 14 16 0
Wahconah 000 000 0 — 0 2 5
Jack Cangelosi and Derek Paris. Shane Bernardo 5 1/3, Ben West 2/3, Dan Wilson 1/3, Victor Ramos 2/3 and Xavier Wellington. W — Cangelosi. L — Bernardo. 2B — MG: Paris, Low, Harrison.