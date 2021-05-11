WILLIAMSTOWN — The sun was out, it was raining sideways and Mount Everett was the designated home team at Mount Greylock — its just been one of those school years.
The Mount Greylock softball team is squeezing the most out of the 2021 season, no matter the circumstances. Due to field conditions in Sheffield, Tuesday's game was played in Williamstown and was the second win in as many days for the Mounties, who stormed by the Eagles 23-1 in five innings.
Greylock's offense was nearly unstoppable under first-year coach Mark Pierson, with nine batters stepping up to the plate in four of five innings.
Atop the lineup is senior Jordyn Codding, who was 2 for 3 with two walks and four runs scored. Not only is Codding the team's only senior, she's the only upperclassman.
"It is a big change from being on the field with the old core," Codding said, reflecting on the last time Mount Greylock hit the diamond roughly two years ago. "I think the younger girls are doing an incredible job and are coming through in clutch situations under coach Pierson, who is doing a fantastic job."
The Mounties put up a five-spot in the first inning, highlighted by a Newberry Bomb. Sophomore cleanup hitter Emma Newberry stepped into the box with two on and crushed a ball to deep left field. The ball didn't hit the ground until it was on the other side of the fence and Mount Greylock led 3-0. Newberry finished the game going 4-4 with five runs batted in. Catcher Brodi Rosier was also 4-4 and just a home run short of the cycle, knocking in three runs.
"Coach Pierson plays a big role [to why the underclassmen] are very comfortable and confident so they know what they have to do on the field," Codding said.
Greylock's Kamryn Sweet did everything she could in the circle to keep the Eagles on their heels. The sophomore allowed just one run on two hits while striking out 10 batters, including the side in the fifth inning to end the game.
Mount Everett's Mariah Broderick scored Aliyah Creamer on a ground out for Mount Everett's lone run, which came in the third inning. Broderick was also in the circle for the Eagles, striking out four batters in her five innings of work.
"Mariah is doing the right thing and throwing strikes," said Josh King, coach of the Eagles. "At some point we have to make plays for her to help her out. We're going to make mistakes, we just have to limit them."
With just three seniors between these two squads, the youth movement is in full effect and there was little time to prepare for the season.
"It is a speedy process," King said. "We usually get the three weeks before [games begin], but we just have to keep grinding and working, getting as many reps in as we can."
While it is a truncated season, there are 13 games slated for the 2021 spring season.
"We're just trying to make the most with the season the way it is," Codding said. "Our goals are to make the best of the situation and get the younger girls ready for the future to keep the program as good as it can be."
Mount Everett is hosting Pittsfield on Wednesday and Mount Greylock, looking to make it three-straight wins to begin the year, is home against Lenox on Thursday.
"We have a lot of softball left," King said. "At the end of the day, if we make leaps-and-bounds from the first game to the last it is a winning season, regardless of the record."