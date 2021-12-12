AMHERST — By the final horn, Baystate Charter had more in the tank than Mount Greylock Saturday morning in the Mounties’ season opener.
Playing at the Pioneer Valley Tip Off inside UMass’ Mullins Center, Baystate outlasted Greylock 70-44. The Mounties trailed by just four points at halftime, but couldn’t keep pace over the final two quarters.
Greylock got a team-high 11 points from freshman Jackson Powell, while junior Chase Doyle added 10. However, Baystate countered with a monstrous 26-point outing by Travis Jordan, who put down four 3-pointers. Jarrelle Casey knocked in four treys as well and had 19 points. Baystate connected 10 times from beyond the arc, against just two triples by the Mounties.
The game was the first with coach Bob Thistle back on the Greylock sideline after the Mounties were under an interim coach during last winter's abbreviated season.
"Definitely with coach Thistle coming back we're a stronger team," said point guard Max McAlister. "We have some great chemistry from last season, it's wasn't a great year, but we're bouncing back. This is a revenge season."
Baystate built out an early lead, but Greylock fought back initially. Down 16-10 early in the second quarter, the Mounties staged a 6-0 run to knot the game back up. Max McAlister connected on a pair of foul shots, as the Bulldogs fouled into the bonus early. Judge Martin turned an offensive rebound into points, and then another Baystate turnover led to a Chase Doyle-Jackson Powell give-and-go for two at the other end. With 3 minutes, 30 seconds left in the half, it was 16-16.
Baystate wasn't down long, though, and responded with a Jarelle Casey 3-pointer that started an 8-0 run going the other way.
Greylock wasn't out of it yet. Powell knocked down a jumper off some nice ball movement, and a McAlister triple with 17 seconds left in the second sent the Mounties to the locker room down 25-21.
The current kept tugging in the second half, and Baystate never let up enough to let the Mounties take over. Up 33-23 with 4:22 left in the third, the Bulldogs took advantage of back-to-back misses by Greylock and turned them into fastbreak buckets.
Martin made some good plays finding open teammates out of the high post, and Doyle went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line, but even still the deficit grew to 15 at the end of three quarters.
"That's an amazing team. We played our hearts out for three quarters," said McAlister. "By the fourth we let it go a little bit. Going forward, we're going to bring the intensity up and I think we'll be good."
The Mounties defense held Baystate scoreless for the opening 2:30 of the fourth quarter, but couldn't make up much ground. Jordan connected on a kick-out 3-pointer with 5:26 to play and the Bulldogs were up 50-33 and had their victory.
