WILLIAMSTOWN — It rained in Williamstown Thursday night. It was a flat-out miserable night to play an outdoor sport. But in the end, it didn’t matter to the Mount Greylock boys soccer team.
“That’s where we want to be,” Greylock goalkeeper Oscar Low said after the Mounties rallied to beat Lenox 2-1, advancing to the Berkshire County North championship game, “and we’re so thankful that we had this season in the first place.”
A pair of second-half goals by Greylock’s Julius Munemo turned things around for the Mounties, who won their fifth consecutive match. In fact, it was a 2-1 win over Lenox on April 12 that started coach Blair Dils’ team on its current streak.
A Mateo Phillips goal off a set play in the first half gave Lenox a 1-0 lead. Greylock tied the score at the midpoint of the second half on a shot by Munemo that skipped once on the wet turf and beat Lenox keeper Daniel Munch. Four minutes later the Munemo helped the Mounties take the lead.
“Cedric [LeMaire] had the ball on the side. I played it to him. He beat his man, I looped around the back,” said Munemo. “Leo [Rossiter] dummied it. I just put my foot on it.”
The Millionaires had the halftime lead because of Phillips’ goal. It came off a direct kick and deflected off a Greylock defender and snuck under the crossbar. Low had no chance on that deflected shot.
When the teams came back out in the second half, the Mounties had the wind at their back and that helped them control much of the play in the final 40 minutes.
“Thank goodness they chose the wind in the first half, because the wind in the second half, obviously picked up,” said Dils. “It allowed us to keep the ball in the front half. Our guys were pretty energized and wanted to go out with a win.”
Dils said he thought the first Greylock goal is what really turned things around for his team.
“It just felt like it was a long time coming,” he said. “We were ramping up that pressure, and just deserved one. It was great to see Julius get a couple tonight.”
Both keepers, Low and Munch, played well for any game. They played particularly well considering it was raining sideways at times, the ball was wet and by the middle of the second half, there was standing water on the grass at John T. Allen Field.
“I’m up to the challenge, however, it’s really difficult in terms of fielding balls,” Low said. “It’s hard to get a grip on anything. And I’m not running around, and it’s cold. When the ball bounces, I have to anticipate the skip. But since I’m a baseball player, it’s kind of instinctual that I get in front of the ball and knock it down.”
The Mounties now wait to see who they’ll play Saturday for the North title. That’ll be either Pittsfield or Monument Mountain, who had their semifinal match moved to tonight.
“We’re happy we get to play in this one-time championship, which is kind of fun,” said Dils. “Our guys have been working hard and it’s good to be in the last game — that’s for sure.”