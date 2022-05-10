GREAT BARRINGTON — After the Mount Greylock boys track and field team beat rival Pittsfield High two weeks ago, the vision started clearing on the horizon.
Monday night at Monument Mountain, it crystalized.
The Mount Greylock boys joined the Mounties girls program as undefeated Berkshire County champions.
On Monday in Great Barrington, the Greylock boys defeated Lenox 98-43, and the Greylock girls beat Lenox 94-47.
It was also a dual sweep for Pittsfield High, as the Generals girls beat Monument 73-66. Pittsfield's boys beat Monument 86-54. In addition there were a handful of dazzling individual performances in the final dual meet before Berkshire County Individuals is held on Saturday at Williams College.
"I think it's just the depth. We've got over 80 boys, the biggest team since I've been doing this," said longtime Greylock coach Brian Gill. "We don't really have any holes. It makes us a really strong dual meet team."
Photos: Pittsfield, Lenox, Mount Greylock and Monument Mountain compete in Track and Field
On Monday in Great Barrington, the Greylock boys defeated Lenox 98-43, Pittsfield boys beat Monument 86-54, Greylock girls beat Lenox 94-47, and Pittsfield girls beat Monument 73-66.
To view a full gallery or purchase photos from this meet, click here.
The Greylock girls have been a county powerhouse for a while, but the boys team kept running straight into a purple wall in the Generals. That included a May 2018 loss by a score of 71-70 in a late-season meet at Hoosac Valley. It all came together this season, though. On May 1, the Mounties beat PHS 75-66. In that one, the Mounties got two wins from Andrew Petropulos in distance and swept the three relays to counter some gargantuan PHS performances. Some of those Pittsfield individuals were on full display again Monday, with Kieran Coscia taking all three throwing disciplines with some record-setting throws.
Perhaps ironically, the Greylock boys only captured two event victories on Monday, with the 4x800 relay team winning and Jenner Kittle and Seamus Barnes going 1-2 in high jump. But, the Mounties held their own with five of the nine throwing podium spots. Kittle was runner-up in javelin and Ryan Goss had two thirds.
On the girls side, Lenox was without star sprinter Mary Elliot, but Greylock swamped the podium regardless for the win. Senior Sophia Mele was victorious in the 200 and 400, while placing second in long jump. She had sophomore teammate Lily McDermott in tow in both sprints for the 1-2 punch. Katherine Goss delivered points with a first and a second in the hurdles. Meanwhile, the slightly unheralded girls throwing program at Greylock swept the shot put podium, went 1-2 in discus and took six of nine top-three spots.
"Love the throwers, it's always been my thing, my family. This year has been great, we have a good, strong program with people to look up to that are doing great things," said sophomore Lily Catelotti, who was second in discus and javelin and third in shot. "Discus is my main event, first throw wasn't what I wanted and second would have been a PR but it went out, so I was a little flustered. But third throw did PR, not by as much, but still felt great.
Greylock got a shot put win from junior Emma Gilooly and discus win from sophomore Talia Kapiloff.
The Pittsfield girls survived a tough fight with the host Spartans. The Generals went 1-2 in the 100, with freshman Dezerea Powell winning ahead of junior Randi Duquette. Duquette was also third in the 200, while Powell grabbed two more thirds. Pittsfield's lone other individual win was a tie atop the high jump podium between Cece Supranowicz and Monument's Abby Dohoney.
The Pittsfield boys really flexed heading into the county championships on Saturday. On top of Coscia's monster day throwing, Johnathan Ofori won long and triple jump on top of a third in the 400. Lucas Benoit and Ryder King split the hurdles and Anthony Telladira stepped up to win the 2 mile.
Individually, it was a big meet for Lenox and the Monument Mountain boys sprinters.
In high-profile races with the boys 400, 800 and mile, the Millionaires were pure. Maxwell Adam was chased to the finish line of a 4:36 mile by teammate Dennis Love. Harry Touloukian held off Greylock star Quinn McDermott by a second in the 800, and Ian Bridges came from a secondary heat to best Monument's Gavin Santos by .01 seconds in the 400.
"I think we've just been jostling all season. We had a good winter running phase and came in pretty fit," said Adam. "We've been using these races as competition whether it's me and Harry, or me and Dennis like today. We all push each other in practices and races. It's good to have fast guys like that to run with.
"I'm really happy with how it's going. I'm really healthy and things are really progressing. I'm looking forward to racing the 2 mile at County this weekend."
On the girls side, Lenox got two wins each from Alice Culver and Solia Herndon-Schmid, before senior Grace Elliot came in late to win the 2 mile.
"I was kind of nervous, our first race against Greylock. We knew there'd be really great competition here. We all wanted to do our best and I think everyone did awesome," said Culver, who bested Greylock's Kate Swann in the mile and Monument's Polly Geddes in the 800. "My plan was to pace with [Swann] and after the first lap I thought I had more in the tank, so I decided to go for it and really push it.
"I felt nervous, but confident going into the 800. So I went out in front and just tried to hold it."
Schmid won the 100 hurdles by almost a full second and the long jump by over a foot.
The Monument girls got an individual first from Lily Fredsall in javelin and held off the field in the 4x100 relay with a time of 54.94 seconds.
For the host boys, it was perhaps a surprise at the top of the meet. Despite the overall loss to PHS, the Spartans made a statement in the sprints. David Flynn led a 1-2-3 sweep of Monument maroon in the 100, and then beat Pittsfield standout Justice Daniels to win the 200.
"I didn't honestly think any of us were going to get top three at this meet. We were looking at PHS times and saw Justice was running an 11.5 and saw [Greylock's Jack] Catelotti was running an 11.6, but maybe those were wind-aided," said Flynn. "It was a big win for us, because we didn't expect it, let alone to sweep the top three."
Flynn raced as a freshman, but due to the pandemic and then a soccer injury it had been two years since he toed rubber at Monument. On Monday, he also anchored the 4x100 team to a win in 46.27 seconds.
"It's been fun. I didn't think it'd be this drastic of a change since freshman year. I was worried I'd be slower than I was, he said. "But, it's really been fun running the 100 and 200. I've been focused on the starts, getting out of the blocks as quick as possible, and that's made a huge difference."
Flynn's 11.55 on Monday is just .05 off the current season county mark set by Daniels of 11.5.
———