WILLIAMSTOWN — A back-and-forth affair continued right up until the final minute between a pair of Berkshire South rivals on Saturday afternoon.
The see-saw tilted the way of the home-town Mounties in the closing minutes, though, and Mount Greylock managed to finish off Lee, 73-67.
Chase Doyle led four Mounties in double figures with 20 points and nine rebounds. Both he and Max McAlister (18 points) racked up three 3-pointers.
It was a McAlister triple with 2 minutes to play that gave Greylock the lead for keeps at 68-67. The shot halted a Lee run that had turned a five-point deficit into a 67-65 Wildcats lead in the span of less than a minute.
Greylock (2-13) had put away back-to-back baskets at the rim, before sophomore Seamus Barnes (10 points) sank a pair of free throws to make it a five-point game. Lee coach Eric Cardinal called timeout with 4:05 left.
That stoppage ignited the Wildcats (1-3). Gabe Kelley and Mason Mihlek connected on a nice inside look, and then Evan Heath kicked to Tim Besaw for a corner 3-pointer to tie the game up. Kelley then came up with a steal and got the ball to Evan Trombley for a transition basket that put the Mounties on their heels.
Greylock didn't stay leaning back long, though. McAlister's 3-ball changed the tides, and the Mounties closed out on an 8-0 run to win the game.
Mount Greylock hit eight 3-pointers in the game, but it was its physicality that carried the hosts home. Barnes and Jackson Powell stood strong against Lee's interior time and time again. Barnes finished with a 10-and-10 double-double, while Powell added nine rebounds.
Barnes scored on a second-chance opportunity on an inside assist from Powell, and Cardinal burned another timeout down 70-67 with 1:57 left.
On the ensuing possession, Powell rejected a Lee attempt at the rim. At the other end, he grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds, before Pablo Santos (16 points) was finally fouled. While the front-end of a 1-and-1 glanced off, the extra tries had milked the clock to under a minute.
Lee turned the ball over, and Powell was sent to the line, where he too missed the first 1-and-1 attempt. However, the long eighth-grader leapt into the paint for his own miss.
Santos went to the line this time and hit both foul shots with 35 seconds left.
Heath's 3-point attempt on Lee's next possession was off the mark, and McAlister sank 1 of 2 from the stripe to put the game out of reach for Mount Greylock.
After 13 consecutive losses to start the season, this makes two straight wins for coach Denny Richard and the Mounties. Greylock shot 13 of 21 from the foul line, while Lee had only nine attempts.
Lee got 17 points from Heath, including a pair from deep, while Kelley and Mihlek posted matching 14-point nights.
———
Lee 17 16 21 13 — 67
Greylock 17 21 17 17 — 73
L (67)
Heath 7-1-17, Trombley 3-0-6, Kelley 7-0-14, Mihlek 6-2-14, Redstone 2-0-5, Besaw 3-1-8, Bombardier 0-0-0, Durkin 1-0-3. Totals 29-4-67.
MG (73)
McAlister 7-1-18, Santos 5-5-16, Doyle 2-6-20, Barnes 2-6-10, Powell 2-0-4, Markovic 1-0-3, Martin 1-0-2. Totals 26-13-73.
3-point goals — L 5 (Heath 2, Redstone, Besaw, Durkin); MG 8 (McAlister 3, Doyle 3, Santos, Markovic).