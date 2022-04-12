GREAT BARRINGTON — The track at Monument Mountain was buzzing Monday afternoon and on into the evening, as teams from Mount Greylock and Wahconah joined up with the Spartans for an early-season meet until the lights came on.
As weather begins warming up and student-athletes loosen up, there were a handful of standout performances from Great Barrington.
From a team perspective, the Mount Greylock boys swept the day, while in the girls matchups, both Greylock and Wahconah had 1-0 days with wins over Monument.
For the Wahconah girls, Olivia Gamberoni and Aryianna Garceau had the busiest days. Gamberoni took three first-place finishes, while Garceau had two and then placed in two other events.
Gamberoni won the 200 by a second over Greylock’s Maggie Nichols, who was also runner-up to Garceau in the 100. Garceau came from the fourth heat to put down a 13.53-second dash. Gamberoni then took a comfortable win in the 400 and won the triple jump for good measure. Garceau claimed a victory in the 100 hurdles, while also landing podium spots in the long jump and high jump.
Kate Swann was a dual winner for the Greylock girls, as she put dwn a 5:47.65 to win the mile, while also taking the 800 by a five-second margin.
While Monument finished 0-2 on the day, it was a promising opening performance by two relay teams for the Spartans. The hosts won the 4x100 in 55.86 seconds, and also the 4x400 in 4:54.82. Shannon Pollard ran a leg of the 4x400 and also won the 400 hurdles individually.
Mount Greylock was fairly dominant overall in the boys meet, as the Mounties swept the three relay races and had eight individual winners. Two of those individuals and two of those relay wins were made possible by sprint star Jack Catelotti. Catelotti held off Monument’s David Flynn twice in the 100 and 200. The 100 was won by .05 seconds, while Catelotti’s margin in the 200 wasn’t much wider as he finished in 24.79 to Flynn’s 25-09. Flynn himself landed on three podiums, adding a third-place long jump.
Catelotti then went and anchored the winning 4x100 relay team and led off for the 4x400 team, both times again helping the Mounties fend off the Spartans by less than a second.
Ryan Goss was another dual winner for the Mounties, boasting the top shot put and discus throws. The Mounties also got well-rounded days from Quinn McDermott, who won the 800 and joined two winning relay teams, and Daniel Warren, who won the long jump by over 2 feet, placed second in discus and third in the 400. In fact, of the nine podium spots in throwing events, the Greylock boys secured seven. Jenner Kittle won javelin.
Wahconah got a pair of victories from hurdle specialist Brennan Andersen, who put together strong showings in both the 110 and 400.
Monument was led by Sean Scarbro, who edged Kittle in high jump and leapt 36 feet, 10.5 inches to win the triple jump.
GIRLS
Team Results — Mount Greylock def. Monument Mountain 96-45; Wahconah def. Monument 87-54.
100-meter dash — 1. Aryianna Garceau (W) 13.53; 2. Maggie Nichols (MG) 14.06; 3. Quinn Walton (W) 14.30.
200 — 1. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 28.35; 2. Nichols (MG) 29.32; 3. Walton (W) 29.91.
400 — 1. Gamberoni (W) 1:02.94; 2. Sophia Mele (MG) 1:05.73; 3. Elena Caplinger (MG) 1:10.24.
800 — 1. Kate Swann (MG) 2:42.15; 2. Polly Geddes (MM) 2:47.67; 3. Lucy Igoe (MG) 2:53.73.
1600 — 1. Swann (MG) 5:47.65; 2. Erin Keatin (MG) 6:28.41; 3. Olivia Langenheim (W) 6:42.00.
3200 — 1. Langenheim (W) 14:16.29; 2. Jocelyn Sommers (W) 14:27.91; 3. Vera de Jong (MG) 14:27.96.
100 hurdles — 1. Garceau (W) 17.79; 2. Katherine Goss (MG) 18.90; 3. Shannon Pollard (MM) 19.55.
400 hurdles — 1. Pollard (MM) 1:14.51; 2. Goss (MG) 1:15.44; 3. Lillian Howe (MG) 1:34.88.
4x100 relay — 1. Monument Mountain A (Costella, Dohoney, Gamberoni, de Movellan) 55.86; 2. Monument B 55.93; 3. Mount Greylock A 57.26.
4x400 — 1. Monument Mountain (Gamberoni, Pollard, Curletti, Soule) 4:54.82; 2. Mount Greylock 5:00.90.
4x800 — 1. Mount Greylock (de Jong, Keating, Low, McDermott) 11:27.41; 2. Monument A 11:31.85; 3. Monument B 13:21.53.
High Jump — 1. Lily Haskins-Vaughan (MM) 5-00; 2. Chase Hoey (MG) 4-10; 3. (tie) Garceau (W) and Geddes (MM) J4-10.
Long Jump — 1. Mele (MG) 13-09.75; 2. Garceau (W) 13-09.5; 3. Phoebe Barnes (MG) 13-05.75.
Triple Jump — 1. Gamberoni (W) 32-09.25; 2. Walton (W) 29-03; 3. Caplinger (MG) 29-00.
Shot Put — 1. Adelyn Furlong (W) 26-00; 2. Molly Shippee (W) 23-05; 3. Lily Catelotti (MG) J23-05.
Discus — 1. Catelotti (MG) 80-10; 2. Talia Kapiloff (MG) 80-05; 3. Furlong (W) 73-01.
Javelin — 1. Nora Lopez (MG) 86-09; 2. Lily Fredsall (MM) 81-03; 3. Madeline Riechers (W) 72-01.
BOYS
Team Results — Mount Greylock def. Monument Mountain 99-42; Greylock def. Wahconah 112-29.
100-meter dash — 1. Jack Catelotti (MG) 12.25; 2. David Flynn (MM) 12.29; 3. Gavin Santos (MM) 12.54.
200 — 1. Catelotti (MG) 24.79; 2. Flynn (MM) 25.09; 3. Eamon Hetherington (MG) 25.37.
400 — 1. Quinn Redpath (MM) 53.10; 2. Zeke Singer (MG) 59.20 3. Daniel Warren (MG) 1:01.73.
800 — 1. Quinn McDermott (MG) 2:06.28; 2. Caleb Low (MG) 2:16.45; 3. Santos (MM) 2:18.81.
1600 — 1. Riley Gladu (W) 5:00.63; 2. Alexander Perenick (W) 5:04.88; 3. Declan Rogers (MG) 5:13.72.
3200 — 1. Andrew Petropulos (MG) 11:06.61; 2. Ezra Holzapfel (MG) 11:09.77; 3. Gladu (W) 11:48.54.
100 hurdles — 1. Brennan Andersen (W) 18.19; 2. Redpath (MM) 19.26; 3. Liam Furlong (W) 20.35.
400 hurdles — 1. Andersen (W) 1:02.09; 2. Vincent Welch (MG) 1:04.06; 3. Furlong (W) 1:09.25.
4x100 relay — 1. Mount Greylock A (Chang, Powell, Maruk, Catelotti) 47.94; 2. Monument Mountain A 48.89; 3. Greylock B 52.88.
4x400 — 1. Greylock (Catelotti, Welch, McDermott, Singer) 3:47.75; 2. Monument 3:48.71; 3. Wahconah 4:02.94.
4x800 — 1. Greylock (Holzapfel, Stroud, Winters, Low) 9:22.36; 2. Monument 9:49.56; 3. Wahconah 9:52.56.
High Jump — 1. Sean Scarbro (MM) 5-08; 2. Jenner Kittle (MG) J5-08; 3. Seamus Barnes (MG) 5-06.
Long Jump — 1. Warren (MG) 18-11; 2. Jayden Speth (W) 16-09; 3. Flynn (MM) 16-08.
Triple Jump — 1. Scarbro (MM) 36-10.5; 2. Liam Becker (MM) 34-03.5; 3. Singer (MG) 34-02.5.
Shot Put — 1. Ryan Goss (MG) 37-09; 2. Judge Martin (MG) 36-02.5; 3. Perenick (W) 35-10.
Discus — 1. Goss (MG) 109-05; 2. Warren (MG) 105-11; 3. Hetherington (MG) 102-02.
Javelin — 1. Kittle (MG) 141-10; 2. Cameron Turner (MG) 123-09; 3. Sam Teigen (MM) 122-01.