WOODFORD, Vt. — Mount Greylock's Ollie Swabey described the school's Nordic Ski team as some of the hardest workers he knows, before adding that they're always going to make the best out of any situation.
Greylock's Quinn McDermott didn't have his poles on, forcing a late start to the MIAA Nordic State Championship at Prospect Mountain, but knowing the Mountie mindset, anything was possible.
Mount Greylock's Quinn McDermott finishes first overall for the boys race, in the the MIAA state championship meet for cross-country skiing at Prospect Mountain Ski Area in Woodford, on Wednesday.
Mount Greylock's Ollie Swabey, right, finishes third overall for the boys race, in the the MIAA state championship meet for cross-country skiing at Prospect Mountain Ski Area in Woodford, on Wednesday.
"I didn't have a groove and started at the back, having to work my way up to the front," McDermott said after posting a time of 18 minutes, 6 seconds, the day's fastest. "About halfway through the race, I really felt good and kept telling myself just to keep going."
McDermott rifled up the final hill to cross the finish line and the comeback performance headlined Mount Greylock's second-straight Nordic State Championship. Mount Greylock finished with 31 points, 29 fewer than any other team, with the help of Swabey's third-place finish with a time of 18:12 and Teague Murphy's 20:02 run, which tied for 10th.
"We've trained really hard this year and as defending state champs, we did everything we needed to," Swabey said. "This team is fun and features some of the hardest working people I know. At the same time, they're going to make the best out of any situation.
"It's an adventurous crew, an incredible group."
Third-place Wahconah finished with 81 points and Lenox was seventh with 145 points. With that in mind, Hoosac Valley's Justin Levesque made sure three of the top-five spots belonged to Western Mass., closing with a time of 18:45, pushing past the sixth-place skier by 28 seconds.
Fritz Sanders was a strong foundation for Wahconah, clocking in at 19:51 for a ninth-place finish. Lenox's Thomas Leger took 14th with a time of 20:18.
"It's an awesome environment," Swabey said of tackling Prospect. "When we come here there is very serious competition so [first] we just focus on getting into our zone."
Skiers spent roughly an hour gearing for the Whistlepig, Loose Moose, Woodpecker and other twists the course had to offer. However, they enjoy leaving the "zone" much more than entering it.
"You've worked hard and have that adrenaline rush," Swabey said of crossing the finish line. "You feel like you might die... but it's 100 percent worth it every time."
As McDermott crossed the line he wasn't concerned about Weston's Lucas Daly hot on his heels, let alone his own time on the biggest stage.
"Winning is great and awesome, but really, I'm just happy to be out here skiing," he said.
After missing class to secure back-to-back titles, McDermott wasn't ready to throw away the rest of the day to enjoy Greylock's success.
"I have a lot of homework," he said, "so I don't know much time I can use to celebrate."
Girls Race
The Lenox Nordic Ski team had certainly taken its lumps this season. COVID-19 and a couple of injuries meant that the Millionaires rostered just five skiers at the State Championship.
Even then, coach Joe Bazzano knew what his girls were capable of and a second-place finish came as no surprise.
"Having three girls we could really rely on and two dark horses, they pulled it off and did it well," Bazzano said. "I'm happy for them."
The Millionaires closed with 40 points, four behind first-place Concord Carlisle, with the help of three top-10 performances on the afternoon.
"Everyone knows the best way to win is to have fun and whatever happens, happens," Mary Elliot said after finishing in third with a time of 21:16. "You'll be a winner just because you had fun doing it.
"It's been a small team this year, but our thought was to work hard and imagine racing with each other, visualizing being together as one unit."
Grace Elliot and Aiden Burns may have taken that statement literally, crossing the finish line with the exact same time of 22:19, tied for eighth place.
"They've all shown that they're on top of any sport they do and it's been great to have them skiing," Bazzano said. "Just their love for the sport and their chemistry brought it all together."
Berkshire County made its presence known in a big way. Mount Greylock finished third with 53 points and Wahconah was fourth with 59 points.
Greylock's Annie Miller, with a time of 22:09, earned herself seventh. Fellow Mountie Neillie Swabey (23:46) came in 13th and Lily McDermott (23:58) was 15th.
Wahconah locked up 11th and 12th place with Vienna Mahar (23:32) and Quinn Walton just seven seconds behind her.
"Berkshire County is coming back after a lull from 10 years ago," Bazzano said, "It adds a lot of excitement to the league and they all have fun together."
The finish line had two meanings as it marked the last ride for the Lenox core.
"We've been skiing together for so many years," Mary Elliot said. "It's been a wonderful long journey and it's been crazy to be at the finish, it's a little surreal."
For the next wave of racers, following in this group's footsteps isn't a bad idea.
"Our group loves to dance, sing and put glitter on so we can be the most ridiculous and goofy people," Mary Elliot said. "We always remember to not take ourselves too seriously and make sure we have as much fun as we can."
Boys
Team results — 1. Mount Greylock 31; 2. Concord Carlisle 60; 3. Wahconah 81; 4. Weston 84; 5. Newton South 97; 6. Wellesley 100; 7. Lenox 145; 8. Wayland 153; 9. Acton Boxboro 155; 10. Westford Academy 156; 11. Newton North 169; 12. Amherst 238; 13. Winchester 255; 14. Mohawk 284; 15. Nashoba 345; 16. Dover Sherborn 363.
