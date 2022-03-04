WILLIAMSTOWN — On multiple occasions throughout Friday night's MIAA Division V State Tournament win over Calvary Chapel, things could've gone south for Mount Greylock, and in a hurry.
Photos: Mount Greylock boys basketball wins MIAA State Tournament game in Williamstown
On Friday night at Mount Greylock, the No. 11 Mounties beat No. 22 Calvary Chapel 60-50 in the MIAA State Tournament's Round of 32.
To view a full gallery or purchase photos from this game, click here.
Whether it was punches by the visiting Cougars, the ever-present injury bug or late-game foul trouble, the Mounties never broke. The reward, a 60-50 victory and with it, a ticket to the Sweet 16.
No. 22 Calvary Chapel got off the bus aflame, hitting three 3-pointers in the opening minutes and stunning the 11th-seeded Mounties with an 11-1 deficit. The Mounties shook off that opening blow, but still trailed by six at the end of one quarter.
On the shoulders of junior big Seamus Barnes (16 points, 10 rebounds), the Mounties battled back into the game and took a lead toward the end of the second quarter. However, Calvary countered again and closed the half in front 24-23. That deficit came with the lasting image of leading scorer Chase Doyle being helped off the court clutching his chest. Doyle did not return and scored a single point in the game.
"Elephant in the room obviously, we're hoping he's OK, took a shot to the ribs and went to get some X-Rays," said Greylock coach Bob Thistle. "That's the real story of the game. You lose your best player and the kids just found a way. All the credit to them, you can be lost without your captain out there, but I'm incredibly proud of the kids."
Greylock's next men stepped up. A 3-pointer from Jackson Shelsy knotted things at 26, and then the hosts built out a 36-30 lead on Max McAlister's transition bucket. The Cougars had another roar in them, though, and momentum was squarely on the visiting bench with the score tied at 39 with eight minutes to play.
Momentum mattered little to freshman Jackson Powell. The burgeoning wing had 14 points in the game, none bigger than six points during an 8-0 run to open the fourth. After Barnes scored in transition to open things back up, Powell canned a 3-pointer off a corner feed from McAlister to make it 44-39 with 6:10 left. The next time down the court, he took it baseline to the rack for two more, forcing a Calvary timeout. A Powell foul shot with 5:07 on the clock made it an eight-point game
"Jackson Powell, basically a toddler out there. The kid was amazing, I've never seen a freshman like him that's able to step up and make shots like that," said Barnes. "Love to play with that kid, very mentally tough."
The Mounties defense and rebounding, led by Barnes, Judge Martin and Adam Sandifer, ultimately kept the Cougars at an arm's length. Barnes had seven of his 16 points in the fourth.
Seamus Barnes with the takeaway and tying bucket at the other end. He scores again on a putback and Greylock climbs in front 21-19. pic.twitter.com/mDsDHd8Rbt— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) March 5, 2022
"That's just the evolution of a player over the year, in terms of mental toughness," said Thistle of Barnes, who has mixed in 20-plus point outings with scoreless nights this year. "He had a bad ankle injury, had to push through that. He got himself back into the rotation and just played like a man tonight.
"He asked me probably a week or two ago what he needed to work on. I told him just go out there, be physically tough and mentally strong."
Calvary didn't score in the fourth until Ricky Nichols sent down a pair of free throws with 4:21 remaining. The Cougars' first field goal took even longer, as Greylock led 49-41 before Thomas Babineau scored with 2:10 left. That proved too little, way too late, as Greylock went 9 for 10 from the stripe to close the game out.
McAlister himself was 6 of 6 from the line over the final 2:05, including two sets of 1-and-1s. He finished with a game-high 17 points. Doyle, who hit 31 3-pointers in the regular season and averages a hair under 14 points per game, hit a free throw in the second quarter, before taking a shot to the chest while defending Luke Chapman.
"That's all kind of Thistle. He always says smile when you're at the free-throw line and aim for the front of the rim, and that's what I did. They went in," said McAlister. "Coach in the locker room just said, this one is for Chase. We all agreed with that. Him leaving, it didn't make us mad, but made us bring it, bring the energy."
Barnes had 16, Powell 14 and Shelsy 10. Barnes added 10 rebounds, got a bloody nose in the fourth quarter and played the final 4:21 with four fouls. Powell picked up his fourth personal as well with 3:02 left.
"It's not just me, guys have been kind of in and out all year with COVID, or I was injured, I was sick. Chase tonight getting hurt, but it's always been next-man-up," said Barnes. "It felt amazing out there. We're all pulling for each other. It was getting a little physical, I got knocked around a little bit, little bloody, but that was just a reminder to push back both mentally and physically."
Chapman led Calvary with 16 points and Joseph Hanlon had 14. The Cougars hit five 3-pointers in the first half, but just two after that, the final of which came with 15 seconds left in an 11-point game. Chapman hit both of his in the first half, but was frustrated all night by the Mounties defense. With Doyle out, it was Powell's length and athleticism draped over him in the fourth quarter, he scored one basket and missed the front of a 1-and-1.
Greylock moves on, but will have to hit the road to face No. 6 Maynard next week. Maynard blew through No. 27 Cristo Rey Boston 78-35 on Friday. A win there would assure the Mounties of an Elite 8 game in the Berkshires though, against the winner or No. 14 Lenox and no. 3 Drury.