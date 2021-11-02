AGAWAM — You can't win games 0-0, let alone championships.
After a 1-0 defeat in the Western Massachusetts Class C championship game on Sunday, that's something Mount Greylock is marinating in while awaiting its MIAA state tournament seed.
"Some of the teams we played this week, we got a little sense of the flavor of Division V," said Greylock coach Blair Dils. "If we can find a way to score some goals, we can be pretty dangerous. But, that's been our struggle, and it'll determine how far we go."
Sunday at the neutral site of Agawam High School, Springfield International became the ninth team to shutout the Mounties this fall. However, after winning 9-0 on the road in the quarterfinals and escaping the semis with a 1-1 draw before advancing on penalty kicks, Greylock does have some momentum heading into states.
Definitely the week, that is something we can pull confidence from. We're very happy with how it went. This game, I feel we were kind of sleeping in the first half, we just weren't there," said senior captain Jack Catelotti. "The second half proved to us that we're stronger than how we came out. If we play 80 minutes like that we'll have a good game."
Springfield International took advantage of that sleepy start during a Halloween matinee, scoring in the 10th minute on a run by Eric Kibarra. He latched onto the end of a pass and split two defenders before beating goalkeeper Dan Warren for the early lead.
"We've been trying to rotate two sets of forwards in to try to keep the energy high," said Dils. "We were a little concerned about the low energy in the first half. I don't know if it was nerves or what, maybe the heat, but we definitely didn't have that extra step that we did in the second half."
That lead held up, though not for a lack of trying on the Mounties' side.
"We responded in the second half. The guys got a little hungrier in the box, and their goalkeeper came up huge," Dils said, after his team put seven shots on goal after intermission.
The trouble was, Bulldog keeper Sebastian Wraga stopped every one of them.
Caleb Low started things early in the second half, with a strong push off a deep throw-in from Catelotti. Luca Hirsch then sent a shot wide in the 45th minute. Henrik Bingemann had a look but punched it over the crossbar. Senior Diego Galvez twice set up Quinn McDermott with less than 30 minutes to play, but twice Wraga was there to snare.
McDermott had another try later on a turnaround that hit Wraga square in the chest. Galvez kept working the left corner, and sent two centering passes through the box, but the Mounties couldn't get a man on the far post.
"It's a bittersweet thing, but it's good to grab some confidence from the way we played," said Catelotti. "We woke up, saw we were down 1-0 and this was a game we could take. We switched things up with five midfielder, making it more offensive and forcing us to push upfield got us up more."
The loss doesn't hurt Greylock's standing in the tournament to come, as only Western Mass. quarters and semis will weigh on their power ranking.