WILBRAHAM — It isn’t often that a team can lose in a championship game, take some lessons from it, and move on to play a few days later.
“It really comes down to who wants it more, especially when you get a team of equal skill level,” Mount Greylock’s Eamon Hetherington said. “Moving on in the state tournament, we’re going to have to want it to win.”
The “want” was not lacking for Mount Greylock in Wednesday’s PVIAC Western Massachusetts Class C boys soccer game, far from it. But the Mounties gave up a first-half goal and could not get the equalizer as the No. 5 seeds dropped a 1-0 decision to third-seeded Frontier Regional in the final at Minnechaug. It was a rematch of a regular-season contest, won by the Mounties 2-1.
“There was a little more urgency” in the second half, Greylock coach Blair Dils said. “[Frontier] looked a little more on their heels, ready to maybe protect that lead. We were able to get forward and get some better scoring opportunities and get us in better spots. We just couldn’t get that final bounce in the 18.
“I thought we did a good job of maintaining possession, dealing with their counter-attack, and it’s something we’ll go back to and focus on in training. If we get in the situation again, we’ll be able to finish one.”
The Mounties, who held two tournament opponents goalless ran into another team in Frontier that had pitched consecutive shutouts.
“It definintely was very frustrating” to not get a goal, Heatherington said. “The first half, we were down a point. We came out with a lot of intensity [in the second half]. We really, really wanted it. Kudos to the other team. They were a very good team. It was a difficult match.”
The first-half goal by the Red Hawks’ Brady Burch came in the 17th minute, when he ran on a long ball from Canhee Son, came in on the right and fired a low shot to the far post that Greylock keeper Dan Warren could not stop. It was a fortuitous bounce that moved the ball forward on the artificial turf, and Burch outran the Mounties’ defenders to pick it up in full stride.
With the 1-0 halftime score, the Mounties did pick up the pace and had a stellar chance to tie in the 56th minute. Quinn McDermott fed the ball ahead to striker Everett Bayliss. The eighth grader powered his way through the defense and let go a shot that Frontier keeper Owen Robb had to kick out of danger.
“I was coming out all game, so I did the same thing. I went low and I just got my body in front of that,” Robb said. “Big saves can really get the team going. It was a little unsteady for a while, but I think that save gave us some energy.”
The Mounties weren’t done. With under 10 minutes remaining, Greylock’s Arthur Greenfield took a shot from 50 yards out that just snuck over the crossbar, while Heatherington had an opportunity with about 3:30 left, but Robb was able to clear the ball out of danger.
“They’re very well coached. I know their coach. I respect him very much. I respect the way Greylock plays,” Frontier coach Evan Horton said. “They made some really good adjustments in the second half and they really took it to us. It took everything we had to not have them put it in the back of the net.”
And when the referee blew his whistle, the Red Hawks had their championship and the Mounties went off the pitch still looking for their first Western Mass. title since 2008.
Greylock is now 7-6-5, and holds onto the No. 8 seed in the MIAA Division 5 soccer tournament. The Mounties will play either 25th-seeded Blue Hills RVT or Canton, or 40th-seeded Minuteman Regional Vocational out of Lexington.
The Mounties, however, won’t see Frontier again. The Red Hawks might have been in Class C in Western Mass., but they are the No. 5 seed in the MIAA Division 4 tournament. They will play the winner of the contest between No. 28 Manchester Essex and No. 43 Monomoy Regional. Frontier heads into the state tournament with a 11-4-3 mark.
“This the highest stakes game with the lowest consequence,” Dils said of the Western Mass. final. “I’m not diminishing the opportunity to have a Western Mass. title. There’s very little consequence.
“We’re going to get back to training and we’re going to focus on Blue Hills or Minuteman Regional for our game Sunday or Monday.”
———
Mount Greylock 0 0 — 0
Frontier 1 0 — 1
F — Brady Burch (Chanhee Son), 16:39.
Saves — MG: Dan Warren 4. F: Owen Babb 6.