WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties didn’t give visiting Granby much of a chance on Friday evening.
To score in lacrosse you need possession, and the Mount Greylock girls rarely let the Rams have the ball in a 22-8 runaway victory.
Greylock put the game into running clock on Sarah Polumbo’s free position with 5 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first half with a 10-goal lead.
Granby got within nine three minutes into the second half, but Zoe Armet scored 36 seconds later and Greylock snapped off a six-goal run that made it 20-5.
Photos: Mount Greylock girls lacrosse hosts Granby
Polumbo was dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 15 draws. She also scored a game-high nine goals and dropped in three assists.
"There's improvement every game we play. Possession is the name of the game here, so we work on that and the fundamentals," said Greylock coach Jeff Stripp. "Passing, catching, ground balls. Sarah did a great job on the draw today, her support was fantastic, they were going after ground balls hard."
Senior Zoe Armet scored four goals and had two assists, and Ainsley Abel fired in three markers for the now 7-2 Mounties.
"We've really come together as a team this season. We're all very close, even with our coach," said Armet, one of the team's captains. "We're open to feedback from each other or the coaches. We've been working hard perfecting our plays, balancing the defense. Figuring it out as we go and it seems to be working."
Greylock is a bit of juxtaposition. The Mounties have made three consecutive Central/Western Massachusetts sectional finals, dating back to 2018 (there was no 2020 season). Two of those appearances came under former coach Lindsey von Holtz, then last year under former coach Steve Jones.
The Mounties are now on their third coach in three seasons, but the leader patrolling the sidelines is no stranger to red and black. Jeff Stripp coached the Mount Greylock boys program at its inception and then returned to coach for three seasons before stepping aside after 2019.
"I'm new coaching the girls, so I've been figuring out the pieces and where we are personnel-wise. When you play good teams like Westfield [an early-season loss] it teaches you things, and that was kind of a launching pad for us," said Stripp. "We've had some injuries on the defensive end, had an eighth-grade goalie in there. But the girls are starting to click."
Starting keeper Christy Rech was sidelined by an injury and spent Friday as an assistant coach on the bench. Teigan Brady was in net for Greylock and made four saves.
Stripp has been around the girls game long enough that the transition has been fairly smooth.
"My daughter played, so I've been around this for a long time, and it's exciting to come back and contribute and help out. I've always loved the girls game. For a coach, the game is almost a little more pure. The skills and the techniques, it's a joy to coach."
His players have noticed a change within the team ethos this season, even coming off such a string of successful campaigns.
"We've really emphasized being positive as a team and making sure that teamwork is above all else. That positivity has led to a lot of improved play," said Armet. "He's clearly very passionate about this game, and we've built a great relationship of trust between the players and coaches, and that's made for some fun practices and fun games."
Defensive captain Mackenzie Sheehy echoed that sentiment.
"He's definitely brought welcome experience and openness to being able to collaborate with players. He's just stepped up the intensity and level of hard work that is expected," said Sheehy. "By expecting more out of his players, he's gained our respect and is teaching us the level that he thinks we can play at."