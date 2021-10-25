WILLIAMSTOWN — Fall II got Lily McDermott hooked, and now the rest of Western Massachusetts girls soccer has to watch out.
McDermott, who nearly a year ago to the date was placing sixth overall in a cross-country meet at Monument Mountain, scored four goals and added an assist as the Mount Greylock soccer team steamrolled through Westfield Tech 7-0 in a Western Mass. Class C tournament quarterfinal match.
The No. 2 Mounties will play host to No. 3 Drury on Wednesday for a semifinal that is a rematch of a 2-1 win for the Blue Devils in North Adams earlier this month.
The only thing stopping McDermott and the Mounties offense on Monday was coach Tom Ostheimer, who pulled his primary attackers with about 25 minutes to go in the game after captain Livia Morales scored her second goal to make it 7-0.
"It was mostly a mental thing. I really missed the sport of soccer," said McDermott, a sophomore. "I decided to play in Fall II [in the spring] and just had a great time. All the girls were great. I'm very excited, just to play soccer with them."
Morales added two assists, earning helpers on McDermott's fourth strike and a first-half goal by junior Jane Skavlem. After making the sports switch, McDermott has quickly developed chemistry with her veteran teammates up front.
"It's been pretty quick. I played with them in elementary school and stuff, and I know all these girls really well," McDermott said. "They're just great teammates and people who accept you and will do anything to help you. It wasn't that hard to fit right in."
Greylock won its fourth consecutive game following back-to-back losses to Drury and top-seeded Palmer in mid-October. The Mounties haven't allowed a goal since Palmer put in a bunch in a 4-2 win on Oct. 15.
"I think we all just sat down as a team and we said, 'look, together we need to do better as a team.' It was moment when we realized we can't just be 11 individuals on the field," senior captain Mackenzie Sheehy said. "We have to be one team, coming together and playing well together. I've watched a lot of the younger players really step up, going into tackles hard, working hard at practice. Everybody has a positive energy right now and that's been huge. We got down on ourselves in the Drury and Palmer losses, and we've turned that around."
McDermott scored the opener just 5 minutes into play, breaking through on an assist from Lucy Igoe. And it was a good thing, too, because Westfield Tech played the Mounties to a draw for the next half-hour. Ostheimer said he wants to see his girls open up better and finish chances better. Despite Greylock owning possession for the length of the match, the offense struggled to finish for stretches against Tigers keeper Lindsey Deland.
In the 35th minute, Skavlem was first to a Westfield goal kick and got the ball quickly back into the box where McDermott tapped a cleat-to-cleat pass to Morales for the shot and a 2-0 lead. Before the halftime horn, Morales lofted a corner kick into the box where Skavlem met it with a header that popped over Deland's hands for another insurance tally.
"We've got to open up better. That's been a problem," said Ostheimer. "When you control play 80 percent on their third of the field, we need to get on the back end of that quicker. We'll see if we can do that against Drury. That's going to be a great match. They've got great weapons, and we do too."
McDermott has rapidly developed into one of those key weapons, and she exited intermission on a mission. A breakaway off the second half kickoff led to her second strike, which blasted off Deland's gloves and in. Then, with 33:12 to play, she scored off a Nora Lopez feed. McDermott's fourth goal came before 10 minutes had gone off the clock. Emma Newberry forced a turnover off a Westfield throw-in, and Morales went back on the attack, finding McDermott for the 6-0 advantage.
"[McDermott] was back-and-forth, but she decided she had a good time in Fall II, and she showed that she can be a really strong offensive weapon. It's great to have her," said Ostheimer. "Every game she's gaining a little more confidence. She's scored a bunch of goals this year."
Drury beat Smith Vocational 8-0 in North Adams on Monday and enters Wednesday's semifinal at 16-0-1. The Blue Devils put two in the back of Greylock's net on Oct. 12, and Sheehy remembers it well. The defensive captain was asked about how she's keeping her younger teammates focused now that postseason play is here.
"It's just another game, work as hard as possible and know that we seniors have your back and we have all the faith in the world in them," said Sheehy. "I know [Drury] is going to come out strong. We've talked about warming up well, practicing well the day before, communicating during the game and keeping a positive mindset throughout. What went really wrong the last time is that we got down on ourselves."
"We want to make it to the weekend," finished Ostheimer. "One more to do that, Drury stands in our way. They beat us at their place, and I'm sure they're not happy with being the lower seed. They're coming to our place and it'll be good to get another shot at them."
