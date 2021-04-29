WILLIAMSTOWN — Lucy Igoe admitted she was a little bit nervous when she stepped to the dot for the fifth round of Mount Greylock’s penalty kicks against Pittsfield.
All she needed to do was put it in the goal.
“I always go to the same spot, but it was scary,” Igoe said. “Lower left corner. We have a great team, so I knew everyone would be cheering.
“It’s stressful, but I’m glad we won.”
“We practice PKs and we practice PKs,” Greylock coach Tom Ostheimer said. “We felt pretty comfortable with who we had in there, and when you hit five shots, that puts a lot of pressure on.”
The Mounties went 5 for 5 on penalty kicks while Pittsfield went 4 for 5 to advance to the Berkshire North championship. The teams traded second half goals and neither team scored through the two, 10-minute overtime periods.
“It’s stressful, very, very stressful,” said Greylock forward Elizabeth Dupras, who not only scored a goal but had the first score in the round of penalty kicks. “We had been working on it in practice and if it came to a PK, we were going to get it.”
Dupras, Jane Skavlem, Molly Sullivan, Clara McWeeny and Igoe scored for Greylock in the penalty kick round. Pittsfield got goals from Emery Sime, Allie Schnopp, Randi Duquette and Sadie Tierney. Liz Swanson’s shot just missed the upper 90 on the right side.
Dupras for Mount Greylock and Schnopp for Pittsfield scored goals within a minute of clock time of each other. Dupras’ goal came before the mid-half mask break and Schnopp’s goal came just after the teams resumed play.
After the game-tying goal, Pittsfield started to assert itself and seemed to have the better of play late in the half and particularly in overtime. Pittsfield coach Juan Ramos said it was a simple adjustment.
“We just had to start playing our game and stop playing theirs,” he said. “They have a certain style and it suits them perfectly. Coach Ostheimer does a great job with that. We cannot play their style because we don’t have their personnel. We have to play our style — low on the ground, make our passes, accelerate on the wing.
“It’s all planned for the personnel we have.”
After that scoreless first half, the Mounties got a SportsCenter-caliber goal to take the lead. Clara McWeeny beat a defender at midfield and played the ball ahead. Dupras, whose speed was giving the Pittsfield defense fits all night, used an extra gear to get behind the Generals’ defenders. She ran on the ball, made one move on goalkeeper Lexi Swanson and put the ball into the goal.
Out of the mask break, Pittsfield midfielder Randi Duquette came down the right wing and sent the ball into the box. Goalkeeper Delaney Babcock got her hands on the ball, but it slipped in the wet and Schnopp scored the tying goal.
Greylock’s best chance in extra time came late in the second overtime. Dupras had sent the ball into the box toward Igoe, but Swanson beat her to the ball.
“It’s very, very exciting” to be playing for the Berkshire North championship, Dupras said. “I’m very proud of everyone on the team. This is great.”