The Mount Greylock girls utilized a strong offensive attack in a 16-2 win over St. Bernard’s on Friday in the first round of the Central/Western Massachusetts Division Ⅱ tournament.
Greylock jumped out to an early lead in the first half, scoring 20 seconds into the game when Carolyn Jones finished a Sarah Polumbo helper. Jones continued her hot streak adding four more goals before halftime as Greylock led 8-1. Sarah Polumbo added four goals in the second half to help the Mounties pull away.
Jones scored seven goals to lead Greylock. Polumbo added two assists to go along with her four goals. Emma Stevens scored three goals and added one assist. Tess Leveque and Ainsley Abel each added one goal. Zoe Armet added two assists and Mackenzie Sheehy added one assist.
Greylock jumped out first in the second half with a surplus of goals from Polumbo and Jones. Polumbo anchored the offensive attack for the Mounties and her presence in the midfield was a big part of the Mounties success.
“I was just super hyped, this was the first game of the tournament and I just really wanted to win it for the seniors,” Polumbo said.
St. Bernard’s showed flashes on offense throughout the game and Abbie Doheny scored two goals. Hannah Bergeron had 14 saves in net.
Jones capped her performance with two goals in the fourth and then assisted Stevens' third goal. Christy Rech had six saves in net.
“I feel like the last couple times we played our offense stagnated so that’s what we've been focusing on in practice for the last couple days and I definitely think it showed on the field today,” Jones said.
Greylock advances to face third-seeded Tahanto in the Division Ⅱ quarterfinal.
Although the Mounties enjoyed Friday's victory, they remain focused on the road ahead.
“We’ve made it far in the tournament the past couple years and I think we just want to keep that momentum going,” Jones said.
Greylock reached the sectional final in 2018 and 2019, but lost both times.
“I think if we just stay together as a team and keep the momentum that we’ve had, we’ll be golden going forward,” Polumbo added.