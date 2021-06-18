WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock catapulted itself into the semifinals on Friday afternoon with a 5-0 sweep of St. Mary's.
The third-seeded Mounties blasted through the sixth-seeded foe and will now await the winner of Monday's tilt between No. 2 Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion and No. 10 Turners Falls. The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday.
Mia Van Deurzen set her team up nicely at first singles, handling Maura O'Neill in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.
It was a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at first doubles as well, with Izzy Leonard and Olivia Winters taking care of business over Jessica Armstrong and Elianna Umankimura.
At second doubles, Mai O'Connor and Piper Schulman won 6-0, 6-1 over Julie Sabat and Genevieve Howes.
Second singles was a tougher bout, but Hannah Gilooly came out on the winning side for Greylock, putting away Brooke Piziak 7-5, 6-4.
Senior Charlotte Sanford put the cherry on top with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Catherine Seklecki at third singles