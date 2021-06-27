MARLBOROUGH — The Western Massachusetts champion Mount Greylock Mounties took their foe to three sets in three of the five matches in Saturday's MIAA state semifinal, but ultimately succumbed to the Advanced Math and Science Academy.

AMSA, the Division III champions from Central Mass, took the match 4-1, losing only second doubles to the Greylock pairing of Mai O'Connor and Piper Schulman.

O'Connor and Schulman took down Anvi Gampa and Jyothisha Chil-Kun in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. That finishes a 4-0 run through the postseason for coach John Jacobbe's second double unit.

“It was a tremendous accomplishment getting this far and it was a very competitive match.” Jacobbe wrote in an email. "Third singles, first doubles and second doubles all went to a third set keeping us alive in the match for most of the day. Piper and Mai won their match at second doubles, making it 2-1."

With first doubles and third singles still on the court, the Mounties had a chance, but AMSA's first doubles team of Anna Grankin and Sruthi Kurada had too much momentum.

Izzy Leonard and Olivia Winters of Greylock had taken the first set 7-6 in tie-breakers, but the Eagles' pairing grabbed the second set 6-1 and then followed through with a 6-0 run in the third to take it and clinch AMSA's win.

Mounties senior Charlotte Sanford was in a tight battle at third singles, having battled back from a 4-6 defeat in the opening set to even things up with a 6-4 win of her own in the second.

"Charlotte was down 5-2 in her third set and battled back to 5-4 when the match was decided," wrote Jacobbe.

AMSA's Elena Cardoso took third singles with a 6-4 win in the third set. AMSA also won first and second singles. Kirsten Hailey defeated Mia VanDeurzen 6-0, 6-0, while Emilie Lapointe defeated Hannah Gilooly 6-2, 6-0.

“With the MIAA changing the playoff formats, with dealing with COVID and missing out on the five seniors' junior year, to end our season with the first Western Mass. girls tennis title in a very long time for Mount Greylock," wrote Jacobbe, "we couldn't have been prouder of this great accomplishment made by this year's team”