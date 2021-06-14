WILLIAMSTOWN — Elizabeth Dupras and Briana Dowling were a part of local youth track programs growing up. Jackie Wells transferred in to Mount Greylock as a freshman, where she met Emma Paul on the cross-country team in the fall. Laura Dupuis was a tennis player who caught sight of something else going on after school, and Hazel Scullin jokes that her hand-eye coordination was never very strong.
Together, along with fellow senior Abby Rudin, those six came together to complete a string of six undefeated track and field seasons for the Mounties, culminating in their final home meet on Monday at Williams College.
“With the track teams, even if you’re not on the team, you can see the incredible dynamic,” Wells said. “It really is a community that you want to be a part of.”
“I came in 10th grade,” said Dupuis, a discus and shot put thrower. “I played tennis originally, but I heard about how wonderful this team was and thought I could really find a home here.”
It’s a home built by scores of girls who have come before the Class of 2021, and head coach Brian Gill isn’t quite sure how they all got here.
“We’ve been very fortunate, and I don’t know what to attribute it to,” said Gill, who has helmed the program for more than 20 years. “We’ve had very good cross-country running teams, great cross-country ski teams. Those things are longevity of coaches, they’ve been there a long time, they know the kids, the kids know them.
“Keep it fun, keep them engaged, know what they’re doing.”
After defeating Hoosac Valley (24) and Taconic (11) with a dominant 106 points, the Mounties gathered in the infield of the track for a series of photos, one of which contained seven girls who have become a family.
“I met a good group of endurance athletes in the cross-country and ski seasons,” Scullin said of how she came to Greylock track, “and that’s when I fell in love with running.”
Paul agreed: “For me too, we had made such a family in cross-country, it was kind of the same group of girls and we had a lot of fun together.”
The Mounties nearly swept the day, with Hoosac Valley’s Lilly Boudreau in the 400-meter hurdles the only visiting victor. In fact, Boudreau put some distance between herself and the rest of the Berkshires with a season-best 1:07.24. Greylock’s Maggie Nichols won the 100 and 200 dashes, while Wells took the 800 and triple jump. Dupras, who came up through the ranks in Williamstown and recently committed to run Division I track at Providence College, won three events.
“I did LKT, the Little Kids Track program since like kindergarten, so I always on the track of doing track in high school,” Dupras said after winning the 100 hurdles, high jump and increasing her county honor roll lead in long jump with a 16-09. “It’s been such a fun experience.”
Dowling was a part of the Berkshire Lightning program in Pittsfield leading up to high school.
“So I was totally doing track. That was really fun,” she said. “The track community is always literally the best, and this one I’m going to miss so much.”
From there, it was tough to tell who was saying what in a post-meet interview with the six seniors who competed on Monday.
“It really doesn’t matter how far you throw or how fast you run, we’re all in this together,” they said. “We all cheer for each other. It’s an accepting, wonderful atmosphere.”
“With all the different events, there’s a lot of admiration within the team,” added another. “Like, I’m amazed at what these throwers can do, I couldn’t do that.”
“It’s a little bit of something for everybody.”
Gill saw them come up from tiny youngsters who would maybe chip in a point here and there in meets, to become the backbone of a unit he hopes can do some damage at this week’s sectional meet.
“They’ve been a great class. Some of them really came around as freshmen, they were the support for a great group early on with that group of seniors two years ago, that was one of the better teams we’ve ever had,” said Gill. “Last year would’ve been the year this class would have shined I think, and we didn’t get to see it. So they’re popping now as seniors, which has been really fun to see.
“Brianna making leaps and bounds in throws, Elizabeth and Jackie, they’ve always been good, and maybe even great, but now they’re studs. All of a sudden, these kids are studs. It’s been really fun to see them in this spotlight, getting this attention, and what they’ve accomplished is remarkable.”
Elsewhere in the meet, Greylock got wins from six underclassmen, including a sweep of firsts in the throwing events. Emma Gilooly won the shot put, while Lily Catelotti took discus and Abby Scialabba had the top javelin throw, hurling herself to third in the county honor roll. Sophia Mele won the 400, while Erin Keating took the mile and Grace Malone laid down a 11:58.34 for the county’s best 2 mile time this season.
On the boys side of the meet, Mount Greylock finished first with 75.67 points, while Taconic (45) and Hoosac Valley (20.33) also wrapped their regular seasons. The Mounties swept the relay races on their home rubber, and also got dual wins from Cedric Lemaire in the 400 and long jump, and Ryan Goss in shot put and discus.
Greylock also had winners from Zachary Hubbard in javelin and Vincent Welch in the 400 hurdles.
Hoosac Valley got a pair of wins from Justin Levesque, who put down season-best efforts in the mile and 2 mile, firming up his spots on the honor roll.
Taconic’s Sean Harrigan was the day’s biggest winner regardless of school or gender. The junior sprinter won the 100 and 200 dashes, and also took home first prize in the triple jump and high jump. Harrigan slid into fifth in the 200, giving him four spots on the county honor roll. Taconic also got a win from Josh Meaney in the 110 hurdles in a county runner-up 17.75.
The MIAA will finalize start lists for the Western/Central Mass. Championship meets by today at noon. The meets begin on Thursday and will be split between two days, with the bulk of individual events on Saturday. More information, along with the final Berkshire County Honor Roll, will be published Tuesday night online and in Wednesday’s paper.
———
GIRLS
100 — 1. M. Nichols (MG) 13.48; 2. N. Pompi (HV) 14.01; 3. M. Scanlon (MG) 14.56.
200 — 1. M. Nichols (MG) 27.85; 2. L. Boudreau (HV) 27.91; 3. N. Pompi (HV) 29.06.
400 — 1. S. Mele (MG) 1:05.37; 2. L. Riboro (T) 1:07.59; 3. T. Garabedian (HV) 1:11.10.
800 — 1. J. Wells (MG) 2:23.83; 2. L. McDermott (MG) 2:43.07; 3. E. Paul (MG) 2:43.43.
1 Mile — 1. E. Keating (MG) 6:07.71; 2. A. Anagnos (MG) 6:29.54; 3. A. Miller (MG) 6:30.66.
2 Mile — 1. G. Malone (MG) 11:58.34; 2. J. Latura (T) 14:32.03; 3. V. de Jong (MG) 15:46.53.
100 Hurdles — 1. E. Dupras (MG) 16.74; 2. A. Garabedian (HV) 18.39; 3. K. Goss (MG) 18.82.
400 Hurdles — 1. L. Boudreau (HV) 1:07.24; 2. E. Dupras (MG) 1:10.47; 3. T. Ahmed (T) 1:16.78.
4x100 Relay — 1. Mount Greylock (Barnes, Nichols, Powell, Scanlon) 56.17; 2. Taconic 1:02.41; 3. Hoosac Valley 1:10.46.
BOYS
