GREAT BARRINGTON — On Tuesday, Mount Greylock golf coach Mitch Spooner said this was the time of year when "you decide to be good or great."
Wednesday at Wyantenuck Country Club, the Mounties were good again, but starting to edge closer to great.
Cameron Turner was medalist with a 42, as the Mounties beat host Monument Mountain 174-203. Greylock also scored against Mount Everett, the third team at Wyantenuck, and won that 174-245.
Monument and Mount Everett did not score against each other, having already played twice.
All four of the Greylock golfers whose scores counted were within three strokes of each other. It ranged from Turner's 42 to Cayden Conry's 45.
"It kind of shows the depth of our team and how one of us can shoot a 39 and one of us can shoot a 47," said Turner. "Overall, we're going to do okay."
Turner finished one stroke ahead of Greylock's Alex Axt and two strokes ahead of teammate Owen Petropulos.
After the match, Spooner was asked about his comment from Tuesday and if his team is getting closer to "great."
"We're putting up numbers that are good and are winning matches, but they're not going to win Western Mass. yet," he said. "We have the ability. We have a different medalist every week. We have different guys names, different guys on the leaderboard. We still need to iron out a couple of things, some of the more golf IQ type of shots. Take smarter shots, better shots. When you're in trouble, you don't need to be a hero. Just get back and play and move along."
It was an up-and-down round for Turner, who had a bogey and a pair of double-bogeys on the first four holes. He did get to finish up with a birdie on the par-4 10th hole, a 319-yard downhill to the green. At Wyantenuck, the high school nine-hole course consists of holes 1 through 8 and they finish up on No. 10.
"I've been mostly around 40-42," said Turner. "I had a little mental problem on two holes and then I got back to normal."
Those were the doubles on the fourth and fifth, but he quickly parred No. 5 and 6 to right the ship.
"I was probably sitting around 20 yards away from the green" after his tee shot, Turner said. "I had a 15-foot putt, I think. It broke to the right. I was a little hesitant. I thought it was going to [roll] a little bit to the left."
Axt, who was medalist with a 40 at Waubeeka when Greylock beat Monument earlier in the week, had a 43 on Wednesday.
"I think we started off really, really well this season. I think we're hitting a little bit of a stagnant point right now. We're playing a lot of matches and not having a lot of time to practice and hone our skills," he said. "I think the next couple of weeks with not many matches and practicing before [the Western Massachusetts Division III tournament] will be getting to that 'great' point at Western Mass., hopefully."
The Mounties are now part of the D-III field, and will compete for a championship on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Greenfield Country Club. Division II, where Greylock used to reside, is going to be contested on Monday, Oct. 18, at Berkshire Hills Country Club in Pittsfield.
Monument coach Ed Locke, whose team shot 231 at Waubeeka on Tuesday, was happy that his squad cut 28 strokes off that score. Gregory Kay led the Spartans with a 46, while Noah Kisiel had a 48.
"We did crack 200 against Everett. We shot a 191. They're getting there. We've got a young team," Locke said. "Four first-year players in our starting group. We'll get there."
MOUNT GREYLOCK (174) — Owen Petropulos 44, Thomas Art 46, Alex Axt 43, Cameron Turner 42, Drew Scanlin 47, Cayden Conry 45.
Birdies: Turner, No. 10.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (203) — Gregory Kay 46, Liam Trask 56, Noah Kisiel 48, Paul Naventi 53, Marco Buffoni 69, Hunter Curletti 59.
MOUNT EVERETT (245) — Simon Fife 58, Gabe Fahey 62, Eli Smith 6, Finn Vion 64, Chet Schur 68.