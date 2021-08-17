Jake Benzinger's NFL dreams are still alive.
Benzinger, who signed a reserve/futures contract with the Indianapolis Colts, was cut by the Colts earlier this month. But it was announced Tuesday morning that the Mount Greylock High School and Wake Forest graduate had signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
So if the former Mountie three-sport standout makes it through camp, he'll be a teammate of Tom Brady's.
Benzinger replaces offensive guard Sadarius Hutcherson on the 85-player roster for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Hutcherson tore his ACL in Tampa Bay's exhibition game against Cincinnati. In addition, offensive lineman Donell Stanley, was waived injured as the Bucs got down to 85 players. All NFL teams had to get down to 85 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday
"Yeah, I mean the top 30 to 35, that's set and hopefully we can get through preseason with no injuries with that group," Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said on Sunday. "But there's a hell of a lot of competition, not just for those other roster spots, but for practice squad spots."
Benzinger will have a good week to impress Arians and the Tampa Bay staff before NFL teams have to cut their rosters to 80 players by Aug. 24.
The Williamstown native, an Honorable Mention All-ACC pick as a redshirt senior in 2019, was released on Aug. 3 by the Colts.
He was released after the Colts signed free agent linebacker Curtis Bolton. Bolton, a University of Oklahoma graduate, had spent time with the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers, but had not received any NFL playing time.
The 6-foot-8, 298-pound Benzinger was signed by the Colts to that reserve/future contract back on Jan. 12. He joined the Colts after spending part of the 2020 season working in something called the NFL Alumni Academy that was based in Canton, Ohio.
According to the NFLA Academy’s website, “the Academy will train the top free agent football players in preparation to sign an in-season contract with NFL teams looking to replace 500-plus active roster players lost during each season due to injury."
It was the second training camp Benzinger had participated in, as he signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020.
Then on Tuesday, the Colts cut two players, put one on injured reserve and waived/injured two others.
Collegiately, he started 40-of-49 career games at Wake Forest from 2015-19. Benzinger was an Honorable Mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference choice in 2019.
The news wasn't quite as good for former University of Massachusetts linebacker Jarvis Miller, who is no longer a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Miller signed with the Steelers as a free agent back at the end of March. Miller, who was signed to play inside linebacker, was released on Aug. 3, when Pittsburgh signed running back Tony Brooks-James.
Miller played a post-graduate season at UMass after spending four seasons as a linebacker at PSU.
At UMass, Miller started in 11-of-12 games under then first-year coach Walt Bell. Miller was fourth on the team with 60 tackles, recording 4 1/2 tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. He was signed by Pittsburgh after performing well at the UMass pro day with current Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Larnel Coleman.
Pittsburgh had little room for Miller after acquiring inside linebacker Joe Schobert from Jacksonville.